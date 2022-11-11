RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyan nursing students to be trained and offered jobs in Germany

Denis Mwangi

Upon completion of the program, the youth will be offered a nursing apprenticeship in German hospitals.

Nursing students from Mount Kenya University
Nursing students from Mount Kenya University

Hochschule Koblenz University of Applied Sciences from Germany has announced a partnership with a Kenyan university to train and prepare Kenyan nursing students for job opportunities.

Recommended articles

The goal of the project is to prepare 5,000 youths in East Africa for an apprenticeship as a nurse in Germany.

The first batch is students will be trained at Mt Kenya University in partnership with Equip Africa Institute.

Mount Kenya University
Mount Kenya University Mount Kenya University tops in KUSA games Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan youths have been invited to apply for the program which includes medical training as well as language proficiency training.

State nursing councils in Germany require foreign-educated nurses to have German language skills/proficiency before registration.

In November the first batch of 52 students enrolled for the German language training at Mt Kenya University.

Upon completion of the program, the graduates will be offered a guaranteed nursing apprenticeship in partner German hospitals.

READ: Dancing Kitale nurse breaks silence after becoming internet sensation

The program seeks to utilise Kenya’s top talent and fill the labour gap in Germany, which is projected to reach 500,000 by 2030.

Given a population of 51.4 million and an annual growth of 2.6%, Kenya has a sufficiently large labour pool. Furthermore, by African standards, the Kenyan educational system is well-advanced,” a statement by a German university read.

The university announced that Kenya would serve as a base to expand the program to Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan nursing students to be trained and offered jobs in Germany

Kenyan nursing students to be trained and offered jobs in Germany

Ruto to hold the fate of 1.27 million Kenyan students

Ruto to hold the fate of 1.27 million Kenyan students

MPs threaten to strike, here's why

MPs threaten to strike, here's why

Wavinya Ndeti forced to apologize over dressing

Wavinya Ndeti forced to apologize over dressing

Auctioneer debunks curses & myths associated with repossessing property [Video]

Auctioneer debunks curses & myths associated with repossessing property [Video]

Nairobi & Kiambu likely to witness a resurgence of Cholera, medics warn

Nairobi & Kiambu likely to witness a resurgence of Cholera, medics warn

Judge rules on fate of DP Gachagua's Sh7.5 billion case

Judge rules on fate of DP Gachagua's Sh7.5 billion case

Ruto announces plans to make cheapest smartphone in Africa

Ruto announces plans to make cheapest smartphone in Africa

Parliament committee gives nod to nominated Inspector General of Police

Parliament committee gives nod to nominated Inspector General of Police

Trending

Elizabeth Robai speaking during a interview

Dancing Kitale nurse breaks silence after becoming internet sensation

Uhuru Kenyatta lands in Burundi aboard Kenya Airforce jet

Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

A photo collage of CS Kipchumba Murkomen and the SGR

Secrets of Kenya's SGR contracts revealed [Details]

President Uhuru Kenyatta recounts 2 a.m. phone call from Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore before his death during his tribute at All Saints Cathedral memorial service

How family resolved dispute on Bob Collymore's last wishes