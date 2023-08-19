Tragic Ruiru wedding dance: 6 dead, 11 injured as well caves in

The seventeen were heading to a wedding within Kihunguro area of Kiambu county when they stopped at a friend’s house to make merry before proceeding to the event.

Tragedy however struck after the well on which they were dancing caved in, sinking with 17 people.

Police reports indicate that the tank may have collapsed due to the weight.

Ruiru fire brigade led the rescue operations, aided by officers from Kihunguro police station who rushed to the scene.

11 people were rescued from the well. Six however did not make it out alive.

Among those who lost their lives in the tragedy were two children who were going to take part in officiating the wedding.

"Responders were mobilised and 17 retrieved including 2 children who were taken to a hospital in Ruiru for medical attention.

"Fire brigade from Ruiru and police at the site with rescue in progress," read a statement released by the police in part.

The injured were rushed to Ruiru hospital for treatment.