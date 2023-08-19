The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Tragic Ruiru wedding dance: 6 dead, 11 injured as well caves in

Charles Ouma

The wedding was postponed after tragedy struck, leaving six wedding guests dead and with 11 rescued

Rescuers operations at the well that caved in, killing six people who were heading to a wedding in Ruiru
Rescuers operations at the well that caved in, killing six people who were heading to a wedding in Ruiru

Six people have been confirmed dead while 11 others rescued and rushed to Ruiru hospital after a water well they were dancing on caved in.

Recommended articles

The seventeen were heading to a wedding within Kihunguro area of Kiambu county when they stopped at a friend’s house to make merry before proceeding to the event.

Tragedy however struck after the well on which they were dancing caved in, sinking with 17 people.

Police reports indicate that the tank may have collapsed due to the weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruiru fire brigade led the rescue operations, aided by officers from Kihunguro police station who rushed to the scene.

11 people were rescued from the well. Six however did not make it out alive.

Among those who lost their lives in the tragedy were two children who were going to take part in officiating the wedding.

The well that caved in, killing six people who were heading to a wedding in Ruiru
The well that caved in, killing six people who were heading to a wedding in Ruiru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Police determine cause of explosion in Eastleigh that left 1 dead, 3 injured

ADVERTISEMENT

"Responders were mobilised and 17 retrieved including 2 children who were taken to a hospital in Ruiru for medical attention.

"Fire brigade from Ruiru and police at the site with rescue in progress," read a statement released by the police in part.

The injured were rushed to Ruiru hospital for treatment.

The tragedy saw the wedding postponed as grief-stricken family and friends rushed to the scene where rescue efforts were underway.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Prophet Owuor’s team clarifies reports of deregistration

Prophet Owuor’s team clarifies reports of deregistration

Tragic Ruiru wedding dance: 6 dead, 11 injured as well caves in

Tragic Ruiru wedding dance: 6 dead, 11 injured as well caves in

Family reveals Robert Gituhu's ambitions & final moments before setting himself on fire

Family reveals Robert Gituhu's ambitions & final moments before setting himself on fire

President Ruto makes changes in government with new appointments [List]

President Ruto makes changes in government with new appointments [List]

Pastor Ezekiel Odero battles against church deregistration

Pastor Ezekiel Odero battles against church deregistration

Armed Al-Shabaab suspect arrested in Nairobi

Armed Al-Shabaab suspect arrested in Nairobi

MP speaks after surviving gunfire on Thursday night

MP speaks after surviving gunfire on Thursday night

Registrar of Societies shuts down Pastor Ezekiel's church

Registrar of Societies shuts down Pastor Ezekiel's church

World Bank lauds Tinubu’s policy reforms, urges speedy palliatives delivery

World Bank lauds Tinubu’s policy reforms, urges speedy palliatives delivery

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of a Toyota FJ cruiser and a Toyota Hilux ferrying miraa

Video of driver racing 2 miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway goes viral

A photo of Alex Wanjiru who was arrested in connection with the murder of detective David Makaya

How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

Sh12.9 million recovered from a raid in Ngara [Image: National Police Service Twitter]

Police sweep in Ngara yields Sh12 million & drug seizure

A throwback photo of MP Charity Kathambi and her husband David Chepkwony during their church wedding

I was living the dream in marriage - MP Kathambi mourns hubby of 22 years