Travelers from India to pay between 7,500 - 13,000 a day for Mandatory Quarantine

The announcement was made by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who added that those coming into the country will be checked into these facilities for a mandatory quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The isolation facilities in Nairobi include Hilton Garden Inn at JKIA, Royal Tulip Hotel on Chaka Road, Waridi Paradise Hotel and Suites in Hurlingham.

Others include Ngong Hills Hotel on Ngong road, Swiss Lenana Mount Hotel on Ralph Bunche road, Ufungamano Guest House, Nairobi, The Strand Leisure Hotel, Nairobi West and Covent International Hotel.

In Mombasa, the isolation facilities are Mombasa Beach Hotel and Reef Hotel.

It will cost travelers between 7,500 - 13,000 per person to be accommodated on full board at the facilities.

This means it will cost one person between 98,000 - 182,000 for the mandatory 14 days isolation.

CS Kagwe on Wednesday had issued a 72 hour timeline to Kenyans travelling back from India to do so.