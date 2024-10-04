The sports category has moved to a new website.

TSC addresses portal issues amid 46,000 teacher recruitment drive

Amos Robi

The Teachers Service Commission has announced the recruitment of 46,000 teachers on a permanent and pensionable basis

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Dr Nancy Macharia
Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Dr Nancy Macharia
  • TSC acknowledges challenges and assures public that the issue is being addressed
  • TSC refutes claims of 46,000 applicants being locked out of teacher recruitment process due to technical issues
  • 46,000 teachers to be recruited on permanent and pensionable basis to address shortage of educators

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has refuted claims that over 46,000 applicants were locked out of the current teacher recruitment process due to technical issues.

This comes after several candidates reported difficulties accessing the recruitment portal, citing prolonged outages and technical hitches.

In response, the TSC has acknowledged the challenges and assured the public that the issue is being addressed.

“We regret to inform you that we are currently experiencing technical challenges affecting the teacher recruitment portal.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and kindly request your patience as we work diligently to restore the portal as soon as possible,” the commission stated on its official social media platforms.

A photo of a teacher addressing Alliance High School students
A photo of a teacher addressing Alliance High School students Pulse Live Kenya

READ: TSC announces 46,000 job openings [How to apply]

The Teachers Service Commission has announced the recruitment of 46,000 teachers on a permanent and pensionable basis to address the shortage of educators across the country.

The initiative is aimed at improving staffing in primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary schools, where the demand for qualified teachers remains high.

Out of the 46,000 available positions, 39,550 roles are designated for junior secondary schools, reflecting the growing need in that sector.

Primary schools will benefit from 6,000 new teachers, while 450 positions have been reserved for senior secondary schools.

This recruitment is part of the government’s strategy to enhance education quality by filling vacancies across various levels of the school system.

In light of the technical challenges applicants encounter, the TSC has urged for patience as its technical team works on restoring the portal.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia
TSC CEO Nancy Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fact check - TSC transferring secondary school teachers to JSS?

Some applicants have expressed concerns and suggested the option of physical applications to ease the congestion on the site.

Applicants can submit their applications online via the TSC’s official website, http://tsc.go.ke, with the deadline set for October 7, 2024.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

