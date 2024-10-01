The sports category has moved to a new website.

TSC announces 46,000 job openings [How to apply]

Amos Robi

Primary schools will receive 6,000 new teachers, while 450 positions have been reserved for senior secondary schools.

  • The recruitment is aimed at addressing teacher shortage in schools throughout the country
  • Applicants must be Kenyan citizens and hold the required qualifications
  • Deadline for submission of applications is October 7, 2024

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced a recruitment drive for 46,000 teachers across Kenya, offering permanent and pensionable positions.

This initiative is aimed at tackling the teacher shortage in primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary schools throughout the country.

Out of the 46,000 positions, a significant portion, 39,550 roles are allocated to junior secondary schools.

Primary schools will receive 6,000 new teachers, while 450 positions have been reserved for senior secondary schools.

This recruitment drive is seen as a vital step in addressing the nationwide demand for qualified teachers.

READ: How much teachers in different job groups will earn after salary raise

To be eligible, all applicants must be Kenyan citizens and registered with the TSC. For those applying to teach in primary schools, candidates must hold at least a P1 certificate. Junior and senior secondary school applicants are required to have a diploma in education.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present their original academic and professional certificates during the recruitment process.

The TSC also encouraged serving interns to apply for these roles within their respective counties or sub-counties.

These candidates will only need to provide their identity cards for verification purposes, streamlining the process for those who are already in the system.

READ: 8 reasons TSC may suspend or fire a teacher

Interested applicants are required to submit their applications through the TSC’s official website: http://tsc.go.ke. The deadline for submission is October 7, 2024.

Amos Robi

