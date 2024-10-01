TSC announces 46,000 job openings [How to apply]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced a recruitment drive for 46,000 teachers across Kenya, offering permanent and pensionable positions.

This initiative is aimed at tackling the teacher shortage in primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary schools throughout the country.

Breaking down the opportunities

Out of the 46,000 positions, a significant portion, 39,550 roles are allocated to junior secondary schools.

Primary schools will receive 6,000 new teachers, while 450 positions have been reserved for senior secondary schools.

This recruitment drive is seen as a vital step in addressing the nationwide demand for qualified teachers.

Application requirements

To be eligible, all applicants must be Kenyan citizens and registered with the TSC. For those applying to teach in primary schools, candidates must hold at least a P1 certificate. Junior and senior secondary school applicants are required to have a diploma in education.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present their original academic and professional certificates during the recruitment process.

Preference for serving interns

The TSC also encouraged serving interns to apply for these roles within their respective counties or sub-counties.

These candidates will only need to provide their identity cards for verification purposes, streamlining the process for those who are already in the system.

How to apply