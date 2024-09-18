Fact check - TSC transferring secondary school teachers to JSS?

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has dismissed circulating reports that it plans to transfer high school teachers to Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

In a social media post on its verified pages on Wednesday September 18, the Commission labelled the allegations as false, clarifying that no such directive has been issued.

The clarification came after a letter, which falsely claimed that high school teachers would be transferred to JSS, went viral on social media, causing significant concern among different stake holders in the educatioon sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter, attributed to TSC CEO Nancy Macharia, instructed high school principals to submit the names of teachers eligible for deployment to JSS for the 2025 academic year.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the falsified document, the transfers were part of an effort to enhance the quality of education in Junior Secondary Schools.

The letter stated, “As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education in our Junior Secondary Schools, we need to identify deployable teachers for the upcoming academic year 2025 from senior secondary school to junior schools.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Calls for Clarity on Junior Secondary School Teachers

Amid the growing concerns surrounding Junior Secondary School staffing, calls have been made for TSC to address the employment status of JSS intern teachers.

Kiharu MP and National Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee Chairperson Ndindi Nyoro called on the Commission to clarify the confirmation of JSS interns into permanent and pensionable positions.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during a Form Four motivation talk in Aldai Constituency, Nyoro noted that the government had allocated Sh18.7 billion to employ 46,000 teachers for Junior Secondary Schools. He urged TSC to confirm the timeline for these appointments.