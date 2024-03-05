The sports category has moved to a new website.

Two dead after planes collide mid-air in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

Two planes are reported to have collided mid-air in Nairobi on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

One of the planes, a Cessna 172 crashed at Nairobi National Park, killing two passengers on board.

According to the police, the plane had two occupants and was conducting a training session.

The collision happened at about 9:45 am.

Photos of the scene of the crash the impact of the plane hitting the ground.

The other plane, a Dash 8 operated by Safari Link managed to turn back to Wilson Airport after the crash.

In a statement obtained by the news desk, Safarilink said that all passengers onboard were not harmed in the incident.

The plane was headed to Diani and had 39 passengers and five crew on board.

“The crew decided to immediately turn back to Nairobi Wilson Airport for further inspection and assessment and landed safely. There were no casualties reported,” the statement said.

The relevant agencies are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances in which the collision occurred.

