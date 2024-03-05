Two dead after planes collide mid-air in Nairobi

According to the police, the plane had two occupants and was conducting a training session.

The collision happened at about 9:45 am.

A plane that crashed at Nairobi National Park after colliding with another plane mid-air on March 5, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Photos of the scene of the crash show the impact of the plane hitting the ground.

The other plane, a Dash 8 operated by Safari Link managed to turn back to Wilson Airport after the crash.

In a statement obtained by the news desk, Safarilink said that all passengers onboard were not harmed in the incident.

The plane was headed to Diani and had 39 passengers and five crew on board.

Statement from Safarilink regarding an incident on March 5, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

“The crew decided to immediately turn back to Nairobi Wilson Airport for further inspection and assessment and landed safely. There were no casualties reported,” the statement said.