7 multi-million buildings owned by former track athletes in Eldoret City

Kenya has long been recognised as a powerhouse of track and field talent, with athletes from the Rift Valley region dominating global competitions since the 1960s.

These athletes have not only brought international glory to the nation but have also significantly contributed to the development of their home region.

Eldoret, now a city, has particularly benefited from the investments of these athletes, who have channelled their earnings into various ventures, most notably real estate.

The rise of Eldoret from town to city

Eldoret’s transformation from a modest town to a thriving city is closely tied to the success of Kenya’s athletes.

The city’s landscape is dotted with modern buildings, many of which bear names reminiscent of global cities and famous races—tributes to the victories that made these investments possible.

For instance, buildings like the GrandPrix Hotel, and Johannesburg Plaza stand as symbols of the athletes’ international achievements and their commitment to reinvesting in their homeland.

Here are former successful athletes who own buildings in Eldoret.

1. Kipchoge Keino - Kip Keino Sports House

One of Kenya’s earliest Olympic gold medalists and a world record-breaker in the 3,000m steeplechase, Kipchoge Keino has made a lasting impact on Eldoret.

He owns the Kip Keino Sports House, which is among the many investments he has in the region.

2. Fred Kiprop - Kirem Arcade

The 1999 Amsterdam Marathon winner, Fred Kiprop, has invested in Kirem Arcade, a building in Eldoret.

3. Moses Kiptanui - Komora Centre, Utamaduni House, and Komora Estate

A three-time world champion and former world record holder in the 3,000m steeplechase, Moses Kiptanui has diversified his investments.

He owns Komora Centre, Utamaduni House, and Komora Estate in Eldoret, as well as a similar estate in London. Kiptanui also owns Tulin Supermarket in Eldoret.

4. Moses Tanui - GrandPri Hotel

Moses Tanui, a two-time Boston Marathon winner and the first man to run a half marathon in under an hour, is another key figure in Eldoret’s development. He owns GrandPri Hotel, named after the IAAF Grand Prix races.

5. Laban Rotich - Johannesburg Plaza

Laban Rotich, known for his victory in the IAAF World Cup 1,500m final, has invested in Johannesburg Plaza in Eldoret. His building’s name is a nod to the race that marked the pinnacle of his career.

6. Lornah Kiplagat - High Altitude Training Centre (HATC)

Lornah Kiplagat, who transitioned from representing Kenya to running for the Netherlands, owns the High Altitude Training Centre (HATC) in Iten.

This premier facility attracts world-class athletes like Mo Farah and Paula Radcliffe, solidifying Iten’s reputation as a top training destination.

7. Evans Cheruiyot - Kamariny Centre

The 2008 Chicago Marathon winner, Evans Cheruiyot, has invested in Kamariny Centre in Iten, further contributing to the area's growth.

Besides real estate, Kenyan athletes have also diversified their investments into agriculture, entertainment and even the motor import sector.