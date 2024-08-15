The sports category has moved to a new website.

7 multi-million buildings owned by former track athletes in Eldoret City

Amos Robi

President William Ruto on August 15, 2024, conferred Eldoret with the city status making it the fifth city in Kenya after Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru.

An ariel view of Eldoret City
An ariel view of Eldoret City
  • Kenya's athletes from the Rift Valley region have significantly contributed to the development of Eldoret
  • Former successful athletes, such as Kipchoge Keino, Moses Kiptanui, and Moses Tanui, own buildings in Eldoret
  • These athletes have channeled their earnings into various ventures, including real estate, contributing to the city's transformation

Kenya has long been recognised as a powerhouse of track and field talent, with athletes from the Rift Valley region dominating global competitions since the 1960s.

These athletes have not only brought international glory to the nation but have also significantly contributed to the development of their home region.

Eldoret, now a city, has particularly benefited from the investments of these athletes, who have channelled their earnings into various ventures, most notably real estate.

Eldoret’s transformation from a modest town to a thriving city is closely tied to the success of Kenya’s athletes.

The city’s landscape is dotted with modern buildings, many of which bear names reminiscent of global cities and famous races—tributes to the victories that made these investments possible.

A File image of Eldoret Town
A File image of Eldoret Town Pulse Live Kenya

For instance, buildings like the GrandPrix Hotel, and Johannesburg Plaza stand as symbols of the athletes’ international achievements and their commitment to reinvesting in their homeland.

Here are former successful athletes who own buildings in Eldoret.

One of Kenya’s earliest Olympic gold medalists and a world record-breaker in the 3,000m steeplechase, Kipchoge Keino has made a lasting impact on Eldoret.

He owns the Kip Keino Sports House, which is among the many investments he has in the region.

Laureus Academy member Kipchoge Keino poses for photos on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Larvotto, Monaco on February 14, 2017.
Laureus Academy member Kipchoge Keino poses for photos on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Larvotto, Monaco on February 14, 2017. AFP

The 1999 Amsterdam Marathon winner, Fred Kiprop, has invested in Kirem Arcade, a building in Eldoret.

Fred Kiprop during his days on the track
Fred Kiprop during his days on the track Pulse Live Kenya
A three-time world champion and former world record holder in the 3,000m steeplechase, Moses Kiptanui has diversified his investments.

He owns Komora Centre, Utamaduni House, and Komora Estate in Eldoret, as well as a similar estate in London. Kiptanui also owns Tulin Supermarket in Eldoret.

Retired athlete Moses Kiptanui
Retired athlete Moses Kiptanui Pulse Live Kenya

Moses Tanui, a two-time Boston Marathon winner and the first man to run a half marathon in under an hour, is another key figure in Eldoret’s development. He owns GrandPri Hotel, named after the IAAF Grand Prix races.

Retired athlete Moses Tanui
Retired athlete Moses Tanui Pulse Live Kenya

Laban Rotich, known for his victory in the IAAF World Cup 1,500m final, has invested in Johannesburg Plaza in Eldoret. His building’s name is a nod to the race that marked the pinnacle of his career.

Lornah Kiplagat, who transitioned from representing Kenya to running for the Netherlands, owns the High Altitude Training Centre (HATC) in Iten.

This premier facility attracts world-class athletes like Mo Farah and Paula Radcliffe, solidifying Iten’s reputation as a top training destination.

Retired athlete Lornah Kiplagat
Retired athlete Lornah Kiplagat Pulse Live Kenya
The 2008 Chicago Marathon winner, Evans Cheruiyot, has invested in Kamariny Centre in Iten, further contributing to the area's growth.

Retired athlete Evans Cheruiyot
Retired athlete Evans Cheruiyot Pulse Live Kenya

Besides real estate, Kenyan athletes have also diversified their investments into agriculture, entertainment and even the motor import sector.

