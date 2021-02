President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at the Gusii Stadium for the funeral of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae.

The former Minister died on February 1, 2021, and will be laid to rest on today (Monday).

President Kenyatta was received by Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and the former Minister's son, Charles Nyachae.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President are among leaders who are present at the funeral.

Photos

