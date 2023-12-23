The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru calls in live during Ruiru church event, donates 1 million

Charles Ouma

Uhuru called in live during the event with a special message for the congregation

A collage image of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Benson Kiengei
A collage image of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Benson Kiengei

Congregants of the JCM Church in Ruiru were treated to a surprise after former President Uhuru Kenyatta called in live and was placed on loudspeaker with a special message to those in attendance.

Recommended articles

The former President had good news for the congregants at the event that was held to raise funds for the less fortunate ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Pastor Benson Kiengei who organized the event informed those in attendance that the former President would talk to them.

He then proceeded to put Uhuru loudspeaker to pass his regards to the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uhuru explained that he was among guests who had been invited to support the initiative but could not make it.

He added that in the spirit of sharing, he would not let his people suffer, announcing that he would channel 1million shillings towards the initiative.

"I hope you are all okay, people of Ruiru. Your pastor called and informed me he was hosting you for Christmas. He had asked if I could chip in and I said I cannot abandon my people.

"I will give Ksh1 million so that he can buy unga for more people," Uhuru stated.

Pastor Benson Kiengei
Pastor Benson Kiengei Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement saw the congregation break into celebrations as Uhuru proceeded with his speech.

READ: Hussein Mohamed defends Ruto amid backlash over Christmas gifts to Sugoi neighbours

The pastor had to calm down the congregation for the retired president to conclude his speech.

He also promised to visit the church in the near future to worship with the congregation.

"Thank you so much. May God bless you and protect you and your families," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, President William Ruto hosted thousands of his neighbours, spreading love and Christmas cheer by giving packages of donations with netizens slamming questioning his actions and challenging him to make the festive season better for all by lowering the cost of living and creating jobs for all to celebrate without relying on donations.

"Spreading joy and festive cheer in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County! The President and I hosted a heartwarming Christmas gathering to share the festive spirit and gifts with our wonderful neighbours," read a statement issued by the First Lady read in part with netizens weighing in.

Some claimed that after prices of basic commodities increased beyond the reach of many under his watch, the President has now resorted to giving donations rather than focusing on reducing the cost of living form many to afford the same commodities rather than relying on donations.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru calls in live during Ruiru church event, donates 1 million

Uhuru calls in live during Ruiru church event, donates 1 million

4 dead as bus ferrying passengers from Nairobi ploughs through roadside traders

4 dead as bus ferrying passengers from Nairobi ploughs through roadside traders

Hussein Mohamed defends Ruto amid backlash over Christmas gifts to Sugoi neighbours

Hussein Mohamed defends Ruto amid backlash over Christmas gifts to Sugoi neighbours

6 controversial deaths in Kasarani with casualties falling from apartments in 2023

6 controversial deaths in Kasarani with casualties falling from apartments in 2023

Mike Sonko reveals how Ruto helped after wife's dramatic arrest over Moi's stolen car

Mike Sonko reveals how Ruto helped after wife's dramatic arrest over Moi's stolen car

Murdered blogger Snipper's last minutes alive & cause of death revealed

Murdered blogger Snipper's last minutes alive & cause of death revealed

47 injured in accident along Londiani - Muhoroni Road

47 injured in accident along Londiani - Muhoroni Road

MCA among 2 nabbed by authorities in major drug bust

MCA among 2 nabbed by authorities in major drug bust

Gov't announces 1,700 healthcare jobs abroad paying up to Sh195K [How to Apply]

Gov't announces 1,700 healthcare jobs abroad paying up to Sh195K [How to Apply]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 oldest African countries

Top 10 oldest African countries

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Lenana School during the release of the Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates

How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

Popular 1824 club in Nairobi

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

The vehicle involved in an accident in Mbooni on Saturday evening

Witnesses raise questions on Saturday accident that killed 10 & left 7 in hospital