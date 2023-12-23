Uhuru calls in live during Ruiru church event, donates 1 million

The former President had good news for the congregants at the event that was held to raise funds for the less fortunate ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Pastor Benson Kiengei who organized the event informed those in attendance that the former President would talk to them.

He then proceeded to put Uhuru loudspeaker to pass his regards to the church.

Uhuru explained that he was among guests who had been invited to support the initiative but could not make it.

He added that in the spirit of sharing, he would not let his people suffer, announcing that he would channel 1million shillings towards the initiative.

"I hope you are all okay, people of Ruiru. Your pastor called and informed me he was hosting you for Christmas. He had asked if I could chip in and I said I cannot abandon my people.

"I will give Ksh1 million so that he can buy unga for more people," Uhuru stated.

The announcement saw the congregation break into celebrations as Uhuru proceeded with his speech.

The pastor had to calm down the congregation for the retired president to conclude his speech.

He also promised to visit the church in the near future to worship with the congregation.

"Thank you so much. May God bless you and protect you and your families," he stated.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto hosted thousands of his neighbours, spreading love and Christmas cheer by giving packages of donations with netizens slamming questioning his actions and challenging him to make the festive season better for all by lowering the cost of living and creating jobs for all to celebrate without relying on donations.

"Spreading joy and festive cheer in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County! The President and I hosted a heartwarming Christmas gathering to share the festive spirit and gifts with our wonderful neighbours," read a statement issued by the First Lady read in part with netizens weighing in.