President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday met leaders from both houses of Parliament (Senate and National Assembly) at State House, Nairobi.

The leadership team in attendance includes heads of parliamentary committees from both houses.

A statement from State House said the leaders will discuss the Government’s development agenda, as the president also gets to meet the new leadership team, following recent changes that have seen crucial house committees have its leaders changed.

“The entire Parliamentary leadership team that comprises of House and Committee leaders from both the Senate and National Assembly and discuss the Government's development agenda. The meeting was convened for the Head of State to meet the new Parliamentary leadership teams President Kenyatta meets,” reads the tweet from State House.

Photos;

Uhuru meets Parliamentary leaders at State House

