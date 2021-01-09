President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first time responded to a letter by Senate Majority Chief whip Irungu Kang'ata claiming that the BBI referendum was unpopular in Central Kenya.

Speaking during the burial of ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi's mother, Mama Hannah Mudavadi, President Kenyatta said that people can say and write whatever they want, but they should know that he is in charge of this country.

The Head of State insisted that he is in control of everything that is happening, and that he does not want people who are out to lecture him on what to do.

He added that he knows where he is and he has been very clear about where he is going.

"Kila kitu na wakati wake, sisi ni wanademokrasia. Watu wapige Ile wanataka, waandike Ile mabarau wanataka kuandika... I am in charge of this government and I am in control of what we are doing. Sitaki mtu wa kunilecture mimi, I know where I am and I am very clear about where I am going," said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Senator Kang'ata's letter

The President's response comes after the letter which found its way to the public under unclear circumstances cited a poor reception of the BBI referendum Bill in the Mt Kenya region.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang’ata at a past function

In the letter, Senator Kang'ata stated in part: "Your Excellency, I concede, I may be wrong. In fact I wish I was wrong and that my views are mere pessimistic view of things.

Based on a survey I conducted during the December holidays, I have come to the conclusion that BBI is unpopular in the Mt Kenya.

By illustration, out of every 10 persons I picked randomly, six oppose BBI, two support and two are indifferent".

He went on to outline that a major reason why the President's backyard may be opposed to the BBI movement was internal wrangles within the Jubilee party.

Kang'ata added that the use of provincial administrators in BBI mobilization had also caused a public perception of government strong-arming the citizens to accept the BBI agenda.

"There is a general feeling of economic deprivation at household levels in the region. The political actors who are selling this narrative are employing the 'common-man' language," the Senator explained.