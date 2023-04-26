Uhuru resurfaces, makes appeal to police [Video]

President Kenyatta was received by a multitude of Kenyans who support ousted secretary general Jeremiah Kioni's faction of the party.

Earlier in the day, EALA MP Kanini Kega who was picked as the secretary general led a group of Kenyans who attemped to take over the premises.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Jubilee party headquarters in Kileleshwa on April, 26, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

Both Kega and Kioni claimed to be the duly elected Secretary Generals of the party

The members clashed with a rival group, forcing police officers to disperse them using tear gas.

Kenyatta visited the premises after the chaos died down and said that those who want to leave the party should be allowed.

He criticised that police allowed Kega's group to damage the property, saying that the premises was rented.

He added the chaos was a nuisance to neighbours who lived around the area, which was unjustified.

"You swore to protect the country, citizens and their property," Uhuru challenged police officers.

He urged Kenyans to maintain peace and not to allow leaders to create conflict between them.