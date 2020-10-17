President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cousin Kung’u Muigai who is also the patron of the National Council of Elders has said that the elders who visited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s home last week, were not sent by the council or the President.

According to Nation, Kung’u said the president was not even aware of the visit, and that it was the work of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe, as he called on leaders to stop the politics of division.

“President Kenyatta did not send anyone to Bondo and was not aware of the visit. It was the work of Mr Peter Kenneth and Mr David Murathe. The National Council of Elders never sent them,” said Kung’u Muigai.

Mr Kung’u made the remarks when he attended the requiem mass of Peter Mbothi and Christopher Kariuki who were killed during the chaos experienced in Kenol, Murang’a County where Deputy President William Ruto was to hold a fundraiser.

On Saturday last week, Raila Odinga played host to a number of Kikuyu elders at his rural home in what was seen as an endorsement for the ODM leader’s presidential bid.

Raila however, denied it being a political endorsement despite most speakers of the day calling out DP Ruto, saying that the visit was to promote the unity of all tribes across the country, for purposes of development.

