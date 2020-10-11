Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga hosted 700 people, including members of the Kikuyu Council of Elders and other notable figures from the Mt Kenya region in a politically-charged event that sent ripples across the political scene.

The event saw the delegation publicly declared its intention to work with the ODM party leader and his community in an alliance that will ultimately influence the 2022 presidential elections.

Although the elders insisted that the meeting was for peace building, speeches made at the event left no doubt that 2022 succession politics could not be ignored in the new partnership.

Raila Odinga hosting Kikuyu elders

2022 presidential elections and assurance of community's support

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda urged Odinga to run for the presidency in 2022, assuring him of the community’s support and admitting that he (Kamanda) would be disappointed if his name will not be on the ballot.

"We are here because we want to ensure this collaboration between the two communities works. We fought alongside you to get rid of Kanu. We will be with you," Said Kamanda.

The highlight of the event was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which shall see the two communities join hands with elected leaders keen on ending political divisions in the country.

"We are not merely writing our MoU on a piece of paper. We have performed a cultural ceremony that's binding to illustrate how serious it is to us.

"We are inviting Raila to Central and will introduce him officially to our people to cement this unity." Said Kikuyu Council of Elders chair Wachira Kiago.

Facing Mount Kenya

Reports indicate that Odinga will soon embark on a tour of the expansive Mount Kenya region to cement his place and be unveiled as a reliable partner.

Divine intervention was sought with the elders standing facing Mt Kenya and raising their hands in a prayer for unity between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga as well as the two communities.

Raila Odinga

In his address, Odinga took issues with DP Ruto who he accused of “only being keen on derailing the government's agenda”.

"Take a walk if you feel dissatisfied with your boss. Do not derail the government from within," Odinga said.

On his part, former Gatanga Lawmaker Peter Kenneth hailed the meeting as the first step in re-living what Jaramogi Oginga Odinga had in mind when he teamed up with Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in the fight for independence.

"We want to walk together. That's the reason for this delegation. We have started retracing the steps of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi. This meeting of over 700 elders from Central is historic.” Kenneth said.