9 Kenyan universities listed in Africa's top 100

Lynet Okumu

9 Kenyan universities listed in Africa's top 100

Mount Kenya University
Mount Kenya University

A recent survey by UniRanks has showcased the academic prowess of Kenyan universities, with nine institutions securing spots in the top 100 in Africa.

The University of Nairobi (UoN) stands out at the sixth position on the continent, leading the pack of Kenyan universities making a mark in global education rankings.

  1. University of Nairobi (Position 6)
  2. Kenyatta University (Position 28)
  3. Strathmore University (Position 42)
  4. Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Position 49)
  5. Mount Kenya University (Position 51)
  6. United States International University Africa (Position 65)
  7. Egerton University (Position 81)
  8. Moi University (Position 82)
  9. Methodist University (Position 82)
Mount Kenya University
Mount Kenya University

UniRanks evaluated universities based on various performance indicators, including research output, knowledge transfer, international outlook, and teaching quality.

Additionally, the accreditation by relevant higher education bodies in their respective countries played a significant role in determining the rankings.

Within Kenya, the University of Nairobi has maintained its leading position, followed by Kenyatta University, Strathmore University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), and Mount Kenya University (MKU) in the top five slots, respectively.

South Africa dominates the African higher education landscape, securing 19 spots in the top 100, with seven universities in the top ten.

University of Cape Town
University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town, South Africa, claimed the top spot globally, followed by other South African institutions like the University of Witwatersrand, University of Pretoria, and Stellenbosch University.

Egypt's University of Cairo secured the fifth position, one place ahead of the University of Nairobi.

Globally, the University of Nairobi is positioned at 924, showcasing its prominence on the international academic stage.

The University of Cape Town, South Africa, takes the 236th spot. Harvard University in the United States continues to reign supreme, holding the top position for six consecutive years.

Lynet Okumu

