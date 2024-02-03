Karen Nyamu’s sponsorship deal for 17 needy students that has impressed Kenyans

The brights students who wrote their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in 2023 will now further their education after sponsorship by the Education Endowment Program run by the Karen Nyamu Foundation.

The learners, drawn from Nairobi’s informal settlements of Mathare, Kibra, Korogocho, Kiambiú, Mukuru kwa Njenga, and Dandora will join their dream schools on four-year full scholarships.

Also included in the sponsorship are full uniforms, shopping, and admission to their respective secondary schools.

The foundation will spend Sh1.5million every year in the noble initiative.

A total of Sh2 million has so far been spent by the foundation on uniform and shopping for the young learners.

The Senator met with the beneficiaries at the Senate buildings where she vowed to be a parent to them, mentoring them and providing for their educational needs through the foundation.

“I’m very happy for allowing me to impact your lives; from today, even if you have parents, it’s as if I’m your adoptive parent who will mentor you.

“I wanted to expose you to this (Senate) setup so that it can impact you differently; you cannot be the same as another student who has not been here…now you can dream to be here or better.” Karen Nyamu explained.

She committed to walking the full length of their secondary school life with them, adding that she will be visiting them to check on their progress.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I wanted to reach out to that student whose dream could not come to pass without such an opportunity, Congratulations for your scholarship and for excelling in your studies.

“Our journey with you has just started. I will be visiting you so that I know your progress and where we can improve. We are in this together.”

Karen Nyamu breaking down in tears

The Senator was overwhelmed by emotions at some point and broke down in tears.

Netizens were impressed by the Senator for her kindness with many speaking words of blessings and appreciation for restoring hope to many families as sampled below.

Sahieism: ❤️❤️❤️looking at their faces, that new hope🥹… God bless you.

bakhita_bakhx: There is hope 🙏🏽keep doing the good job be blessed 🥹🙌🏾❤️

cutejoy091718: You are the chosen one…God will continue to use you as His vessel to reach His people. May you never lack. May God increase you in a very mighty way. 💞❤️🙏🏽 this is a calling and a ministry!

therealmumbihinga: Just wow. Thank you for caring and making that impact on those families. May you be blessed abundantly my friend ❤️

ndagkim: Karen you will go far your heart is big...God bless you

