The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Karen Nyamu’s sponsorship deal for 17 needy students that has impressed Kenyans

Charles Ouma

Karen Nyam broke down in tears when meeting the students who will be sponsored through the four years of secondary education, including shopping

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has come through for seventeen needy students who were on the verge of failing to join secondary school.

Recommended articles

The brights students who wrote their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in 2023 will now further their education after sponsorship by the Education Endowment Program run by the Karen Nyamu Foundation.

The learners, drawn from Nairobi’s informal settlements of Mathare, Kibra, Korogocho, Kiambiú, Mukuru kwa Njenga, and Dandora will join their dream schools on four-year full scholarships.

Also included in the sponsorship are full uniforms, shopping, and admission to their respective secondary schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Samidoh reunites with his children in Boston, after 8 months

The foundation will spend Sh1.5million every year in the noble initiative.

A total of Sh2 million has so far been spent by the foundation on uniform and shopping for the young learners.

The Senator met with the beneficiaries at the Senate buildings where she vowed to be a parent to them, mentoring them and providing for their educational needs through the foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m very happy for allowing me to impact your lives; from today, even if you have parents, it’s as if I’m your adoptive parent who will mentor you.

“I wanted to expose you to this (Senate) setup so that it can impact you differently; you cannot be the same as another student who has not been here…now you can dream to be here or better.” Karen Nyamu explained.

She committed to walking the full length of their secondary school life with them, adding that she will be visiting them to check on their progress.

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

I wanted to reach out to that student whose dream could not come to pass without such an opportunity, Congratulations for your scholarship and for excelling in your studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our journey with you has just started. I will be visiting you so that I know your progress and where we can improve. We are in this together.”

READ: Edday Nderitu finally reveals real reason she refuses to let Samidoh meet their children

Karen Nyamu breaking down in tears

The Senator was overwhelmed by emotions at some point and broke down in tears.

Netizens were impressed by the Senator for her kindness with many speaking words of blessings and appreciation for restoring hope to many families as sampled below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sahieism: ❤️❤️❤️looking at their faces, that new hope🥹… God bless you.

bakhita_bakhx: There is hope 🙏🏽keep doing the good job be blessed 🥹🙌🏾❤️

cutejoy091718: You are the chosen one…God will continue to use you as His vessel to reach His people. May you never lack. May God increase you in a very mighty way. 💞❤️🙏🏽 this is a calling and a ministry!

therealmumbihinga: Just wow. Thank you for caring and making that impact on those families. May you be blessed abundantly my friend ❤️

ndagkim: Karen you will go far your heart is big...God bless you

ADVERTISEMENT

rozahnjiruh: Barikiwa sana Mum Nimo. You have a very kind heart.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karen Nyamu’s sponsorship deal for 17 needy students that has impressed Kenyans

Karen Nyamu’s sponsorship deal for 17 needy students that has impressed Kenyans

Details of the luxury cruise ship, MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa with 2500 tourists

Details of the luxury cruise ship, MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa with 2500 tourists

National schools directed to collect fees via e-citizen as government issues deadline

National schools directed to collect fees via e-citizen as government issues deadline

Why High Court acquitted Rael Nyakerario who was accused of gouging out Baby Sagini's eyes

Why High Court acquitted Rael Nyakerario who was accused of gouging out Baby Sagini's eyes

Ruto addresses Embakasi gas explosion, lists government officials to be sacked

Ruto addresses Embakasi gas explosion, lists government officials to be sacked

Rachel Ruto's statement after hosting famous pastor Nick Vujicic at State House

Rachel Ruto's statement after hosting famous pastor Nick Vujicic at State House

Government gives update on Embakasi fire tragedy & costly blunders

Government gives update on Embakasi fire tragedy & costly blunders

Why Amos Kimunya's wife never had a personal bank account in 35-year marriage

Why Amos Kimunya's wife never had a personal bank account in 35-year marriage

Outrage mounts as MP Samuel Arama condemns parents in bursary queue

Outrage mounts as MP Samuel Arama condemns parents in bursary queue

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto takes charge of a grader during the groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing project in Thika town on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

KRA responds to Kenyans calling for refund of housing levy after court ruling

Saudi Arabia gets 1st alcohol shop in 72 years: Who is approved to access & requirements

Saudi Arabia gets 1st alcohol shop in 72 years: Who is approved to access & requirements

Larry Madowo, President William Ruto and Emmanuel Talaam

Larry Madowo's savagely replies Ruto's press secretary in public spat

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Governor Nyong'o poses 4 questions after tragic Kisumu accident that killed 17