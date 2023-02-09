US Embassy issues security alert in Kenya

According to the alert issued on Thursday, February 9, the US Embassy asked its citizens to be cautious in places frequented by foreign nationals in Nairobi and elsewhere in the country.

These include hotels, restaurants, malls, schools, and places of worship.

According to the statement, terrorist groups could carry out attacks with little or no warning, and U.S. citizens are urged to exercise caution and be vigilant at all times.

"Locations frequented by US citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks," read the alert in part.

The government has increased counterterrorism patrols in high-risk areas.

However, the US Embassy encouraged American citizens to take extra precautions and to review their personal security plans.

The measures adviced include being aware of ones surroundings, monitoring local media for updates, and following the advice of local authorities.

This comes days after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki reiterated his commitment to improving security in the country, while celebrating his 100 days in office.

nterior CS Kithure Kindiki reported a drop in crime in the country, with a 13% decrease in incidents over the past three months.

The total number of incidents went from 8,297 to 7,179. According to Kindiki, the government's efforts to prevent terror plots is a key factor in the decrease in crime.

In addition to preventing crime, the CS stated that the fight against terror has been ramped up, with many terror plots being disrupted.

“We have disrupted many terror plots at source, neutralised and/or arrested dozens of suspected terrorists, and destroyed a huge cache of weapons and explosives that could have badly harmed our people if they were not intercepted,” he said.

The current crackdown on al-Shabaab terror cells in Somalia, with the support of the Federal Government of Somalia and local community leaders, has also had a significant impact on the weakening of the militant group.