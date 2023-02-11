ADVERTISEMENT
Itumbi lands new role in government alongside Carol Radull and Julius Yego

Charles Ouma

Itumbi's appointment comes after a long wait that saw critics question his role in government with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua wading into the matter

Dennis Itumbi
Dennis Itumbi

After a long wait that saw some question his position in government with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua wading into the matter, Digital Strategists Dennis Itumbi’s position in government has now been confirmed with his appointment to the newly-created Talanta Hela Council.

In a Gazette Notice dated Friday, February 10, the digital strategist was appointed by Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba to serve in the council alongside ten others.

The that was established in line with President William Ruto’s promise to nurture and support sporting and creative talents will be in office for three years with CS Namwamba serving as its chair.

"Following the Presidential pronouncement on December 12 2022, of Government plans to revitalise Sports and the Creative Economy through the revolutionary Talanta Hela initiative, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports has established Talanta Hela Council and its Technical Committees for Sports and the Creatives,” read the notice in part.

President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment with Dennis Itumbi during a thanks giving prayer service held in Kerugoya on January 22, 20223
President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment with Dennis Itumbi during a thanks giving prayer service held in Kerugoya on January 22, 20223 Pulse Live Kenya

The appointment now brings discussions on Itumbi's role in government which also featured in a speech given by DP Gachagua at an interdenominational prayer rally in Kerugoya on January 22, 2023 to rest.

READ: Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

“Many of you wonder what is the work of Itumbi. His office is come here go there…He is a close friend to our President. "Itumbi has no office but he is in charge of everything. He arranges everything," Gachagua stated.

Other appointments made on Friday saw veteran journalist Carol Radull make her entry in the Ruto-led government following her appointment to head the Sports Technical Committee.

The Committee is tasked with developing a framework for monetizing sports and expanding employment opportunities in the sector.

The sports journalist has been at the forefront highlighting the challenges facing sports in Kenya and will now head the committee tasked with pushing for reforms and advising the government on how to promote sports, make it profitable and upgrade existing infrastructure across the country.

Media Personality Carol Radull
Media Personality Carol Radull Media Personality Carol Radull Pulse Live Kenya

She will serve alongside Javelin icon, Julius Yego and football legend Boniface Ambani.

