Itumbi lands new role in government alongside Carol Radull and Julius Yego

In a Gazette Notice dated Friday, February 10, the digital strategist was appointed by Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba to serve in the council alongside ten others.

The that was established in line with President William Ruto’s promise to nurture and support sporting and creative talents will be in office for three years with CS Namwamba serving as its chair.

"Following the Presidential pronouncement on December 12 2022, of Government plans to revitalise Sports and the Creative Economy through the revolutionary Talanta Hela initiative, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports has established Talanta Hela Council and its Technical Committees for Sports and the Creatives,” read the notice in part.

The appointment now brings discussions on Itumbi's role in government which also featured in a speech given by DP Gachagua at an interdenominational prayer rally in Kerugoya on January 22, 2023 to rest.

“Many of you wonder what is the work of Itumbi. His office is come here go there…He is a close friend to our President. "Itumbi has no office but he is in charge of everything. He arranges everything," Gachagua stated.

Other appointments made on Friday saw veteran journalist Carol Radull make her entry in the Ruto-led government following her appointment to head the Sports Technical Committee.

The Committee is tasked with developing a framework for monetizing sports and expanding employment opportunities in the sector.

The sports journalist has been at the forefront highlighting the challenges facing sports in Kenya and will now head the committee tasked with pushing for reforms and advising the government on how to promote sports, make it profitable and upgrade existing infrastructure across the country.

