Video shows Ruaka driver begging for mercy moments before Land Cruiser was burnt

A tragic incident in Ruaka, Kiambu County, left many shocked as an enraged mob set a Toyota Land Cruiser ablaze after a fatal accident on the Ruaka-Ndenderu Highway.

Despite desperate pleas from the vehicle's owner, the angry crowd went ahead to destroy the luxury car following the death of a couple in the crash.

Video shows driver's last attempt to save his car before mob set it ablaze in Ruaka

The incident, which occurred on a busy stretch of the Ruaka-Ndenderu Highway, quickly escalated after a speeding Toyota Land Cruiser 300, hit a couple as they attempted to cross the road.

Tragically, both victims lost their lives on the spot, sparking immediate anger from the local residents who witnessed the horrific scene.

Ruaka residents burn down new Toyota Landcruiser 300 after fatal accident Pulse Live Kenya

Videos shared on social media captured the intense moments after the accident. In one clip posted on TikTok by RevBantu, the owner of the Land Cruiser can be seen frantically pleading with the growing crowd, trying to explain the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The man visibly shaken and fearful, is seen appealing to the mob for understanding. His voice wavers as he tries to reason with the angry group, hoping to de-escalate the situation.

However, the crowd, fuelled by rage and grief, was in no mood to listen. They quickly gathered petrol, doused the vehicle, and set it on fire.

The sight of the burning Land Cruiser added another layer of tragedy to an already devastating day. Bystanders watched and recorded the scene on their phones as the vehicle was consumed by flames.

The owner, powerless to stop the destruction, could only watch in horror as his vehicle was reduced to ashes.

Growing road safety concerns in Ruaka

Many in the crowd expressed their outrage at the number of accidents that have occurred on the Ruaka-Ndenderu Highway in recent months.

Residents blocked the highway, protesting what they termed as frequent and preventable accidents in the area. The situation resulted in a major traffic jam, adding to the chaos of the day.

They demanded that the authorities take immediate steps to improve road safety measures, particularly in high-traffic areas where pedestrians often have to cross busy roads.

Eyewitnesses spoke of the frustration felt by the community, especially in light of the loss of innocent lives.

Authorities called to action