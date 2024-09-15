The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmaker who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital

Charles Ouma

The mystery of how the MCA who was reportedly abducted in Nairobi found himself unconscious and in hospital in Migori persists

Wajir MCA Yussuf Ahmed who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital

The frantic search for Wajir lawmaker Yussuf Ahmed who was abducted in Nairobi on Friday has come to an end after he was found in a hospital in Migori several kilometers away.

The Della Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) was reportedly abducted by unknown assailants on Friday night.

The abductors accosted the lawmaker at around 9pm using a Landcruiser Prado along Enterprise Road in Makadara constituency, Nairobi County.

His whereabouts remained unknown until he was traced to a hospital in Migori on Sunday afternoon, several kilometers away from where he was last seen.

Eldas Constituency Member of Parliament Adan Keynan who brought his disappearance to light and assisted the family in tracing the missing MCA gave an update on Sunday, confirming that the lawmaker had been traced.

READ: US warns of terror threat in Kenya, issues travel advisory

''I have spoken to the OCPD Uriri Police Station, John Odhiambo, who has confirmed that the MCA is lying unconsciously in the hospital,'' Keynan remarked.

It remains unclear how the MCA ended up in hospital unconscious or who brought him to the facility.

The mystery of how he found himself in Migori is also another area that detectives will be seeking to resolve.

Keynan added that the family is making arrangements ti have the MP moved to a better facility in Nairobi for further treatment.

''We are making arrangements to bring him to the hospital. This offers a glimmer of hope amid the anxious uncertainty surrounding his disappearance. As we hope for the best, we pray that this will mark a positive turn for the safe return of the MCA,'' Keynan noted.

The MCA’s colleagues had earlier on demanded his release, claiming that he was held by his abductors against the law.

READ: Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle

Wajir MCAs noted that they had not received any statement on his arrest and demanded quick action from authorities.

‘’The identity and reasons for his abduction are unknown. Similarly, we are not privy to any ongoing investigation or statement recorded by the Hon Member or any criminal offense committed by him.

“Similarly, if the abductors are not security personnel, it is important that the police carry out a thorough and urgent investigation into the abduction,’’ the MCAs shared in a statement.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

