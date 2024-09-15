Lawmaker who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital

The Della Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) was reportedly abducted by unknown assailants on Friday night.

The abductors accosted the lawmaker at around 9pm using a Landcruiser Prado along Enterprise Road in Makadara constituency, Nairobi County.

His whereabouts remained unknown until he was traced to a hospital in Migori on Sunday afternoon, several kilometers away from where he was last seen.

Eldas Constituency Member of Parliament Adan Keynan who brought his disappearance to light and assisted the family in tracing the missing MCA gave an update on Sunday, confirming that the lawmaker had been traced.

''I have spoken to the OCPD Uriri Police Station, John Odhiambo, who has confirmed that the MCA is lying unconsciously in the hospital,'' Keynan remarked.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan Pulse Live Kenya

It remains unclear how the MCA ended up in hospital unconscious or who brought him to the facility.

Mystery of MCA found unconscious in Migori

The mystery of how he found himself in Migori is also another area that detectives will be seeking to resolve.

Keynan added that the family is making arrangements ti have the MP moved to a better facility in Nairobi for further treatment.

''We are making arrangements to bring him to the hospital. This offers a glimmer of hope amid the anxious uncertainty surrounding his disappearance. As we hope for the best, we pray that this will mark a positive turn for the safe return of the MCA,'' Keynan noted.

Statement by Wajir MCAs

The MCA’s colleagues had earlier on demanded his release, claiming that he was held by his abductors against the law.

Wajir MCA Yussuf Ahmed who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital Pulse Live Kenya

Wajir MCAs noted that they had not received any statement on his arrest and demanded quick action from authorities.

‘’The identity and reasons for his abduction are unknown. Similarly, we are not privy to any ongoing investigation or statement recorded by the Hon Member or any criminal offense committed by him.

