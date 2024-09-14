The sports category has moved to a new website.

US warns of terror threat in Kenya, issues travel advisory

In a security alert issued on Friday, September 13, the US cautioned its citizens in Kenya to remain vigilant amid terror threats.

The United States and the United Kingdom have raised alarm over potential threats of terrorist attacks.

In a security alert issued on Friday, September 13, the US cautioned its citizens in Kenya and Uganda to remain vigilant amid terror threats.

The alert cautioned US citizens to be vigilant and to be on the lookout for potential kidnappings and attacks on areas frequented by tourists and foreigners.

Coming at a time when the US commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the US government noted that terrorists may seek to mark the anniversary and cited past attacks such as the West Gate attack and the Israel attack by Hamas.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists,” stated the US embassy.

“While attacks can occur at any time, concerns are heightened in proximity to anniversaries of prior terrorist attacks, such as September 11th, the September 21st Westgate Mall attack, and the October 7th Hamas attack against Israel.”

Calling for vigilance at all times, the US embassy noted that acts of terror occur with no warning and highlighted actions to take.

Places frequented by foreigners were highlighted to be targets of terrorists in the advisory that was informed by the terror attack anniversaries that are being observed across the globe.

Targets of terrorist groups include hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets frequented by foreigners as well as overcrowded areas.

Precautions listed in the security alert include avoiding crowded areas, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners.

An alert was also issued by the UK based on the risk of terrorism from groups based in Somalia.

"Due to the risk of terrorism from groups based in Somalia, FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) advises against all but essential travel to: within 60km of Kenya’s border with Somalia, Eastern Garissa County, up to 20km north-west of the A3 road, including the Boni National Reserve and Mandera County, excluding Mandera West sub-county," states the UK on its website.

