Wanja Michuki resigns from gov't

She thanked the ministry for the opportunity to serve on the board of directors of the corporation and expressed her commitment to serving humanity.

Ms Michuki was a member of a government-appointed task force that advised the state on reforms to streamline the tea sector in Kenya.

Ms Michuki was appointed to the AFC board in May 2022 and is a trained financial analyst and wealth coach.

The AFC's mandate is to provide credit extension and technical assistance to clients covering agriculture, rural development, and food security.

The corporation also supports the development of agriculture and related industries through lending and providing managerial and technical assistance to farmers.

Ms Michuki has had a diverse professional career in which she held positions as a trade, investment, and multilateral diplomat for six years.

Prior to that, she was an entrepreneur in New York City, where she founded and managed The Highland Tea Company.