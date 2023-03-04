ADVERTISEMENT
Wanja Michuki resigns from gov't

Denis Mwangi

Wanja Michuki, who is the daughter of former minister John Michuki, has resigned from her position in government.

Wanja Michuki
Wanja Michuki

Wanja Michuki, who served as a board member of the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) sent her resignation in a letter addressed to Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, citing personal reasons for her decision.

She thanked the ministry for the opportunity to serve on the board of directors of the corporation and expressed her commitment to serving humanity.

Ms Michuki was a member of a government-appointed task force that advised the state on reforms to streamline the tea sector in Kenya.

Wanja Michuki addressing tea farmers
Wanja Michuki addressing tea farmers Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Michuki was appointed to the AFC board in May 2022 and is a trained financial analyst and wealth coach.

The AFC's mandate is to provide credit extension and technical assistance to clients covering agriculture, rural development, and food security.

The corporation also supports the development of agriculture and related industries through lending and providing managerial and technical assistance to farmers.

Ms Michuki has had a diverse professional career in which she held positions as a trade, investment, and multilateral diplomat for six years.

Wanja Michuki addressing tea farmers
Wanja Michuki addressing tea farmers Pulse Live Kenya

Prior to that, she was an entrepreneur in New York City, where she founded and managed The Highland Tea Company.

Her early career was in finance, with stints at Barclays and Merrill Lynch, during which she obtained a chartered financial analyst certification.

