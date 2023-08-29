The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Wanjigi flexed on high school bully after becoming a billionaire

Denis Mwangi

Billionaire Jimi Wanjigi shares his encounter with a bully who pushed him out of Lenana School after they met later in life

Jimi Wanjigi during a past interview
Jimi Wanjigi during a past interview

Billionaire Jimi Wanjigi revealed that he was a victim of bullying during his time at Lenana School, which eventually forced him to leave and transfer to St Marys School.

Recommended articles

During an interview with Dr. King’ori, Wanjigi recalled that his experience at the school was a nightmare, having been subjected to both physical and psychological bullying.

He said that many of those who bullied him were not happy because he came from a wealthy family.

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatisation Committee on June 19, 2023
Jimi Wanjigi addressing the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatisation Committee on June 19, 2023 Jimi Wanjigi addressing the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatisation Committee on June 19, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The businessman said that many times he would be denied food and forced to do outrageous tasks.

One day he had a scuffle with a Form Two student in his dorm that changed his life in Lenana School.

“One of the Form Two fellows decided that he was tired of me sleeping in comfort, took a bucket of water on my bed and I had exams the next day,” he recalled.

An incensed Wanjigi decided to take matters into his own hands and confronted the bully, causing an uproar from other Form Two students.

READ: Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

This is when he decided to leave and transfer to St Mary's School, where Jimmy Kibaki also followed him to escape the bullying at Lenana School at the time.

Years after becoming a wealthy businessman, Wanjigi would later encounter the same bully who poured water on his bed.

The billionaire shared that he made sure that his former schoolmate felt bad about his actions by asking very retrospective questions.

“I remember meeting that young man who poured water on me years later,” Wanjigi said.

“I asked him, Now that you achieved what you wanted, where are you in life and where am I? Now you are asking me for help. Instead of adding value to people’s lives, you were busy taking away,” the businessman recalled the interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, Wanjigi went on the help the man and told him to teach his children about different perspectives to looking at life.

READ: Sh16 billion gift Jimi Wanjigi raised from his friends

Jimi Wanjigi's house in Muthaiga
Jimi Wanjigi's house in Muthaiga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The businessman is known to be a billionaire but the true extent of his worth is yet to be established.

According to Wanjigi, he doesn’t know how much wealth he has because it is against African tradition to count wealth.

He has often been seen in top of the range cars in addition to owning a fortress in the flush Muthaiga suburbs constructed for Sh1 billion.

In our African society, a man who owns cows is not allowed to count the number of cattle he owns. It is a taboo.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just in the same way, I do not look at my bank account balance to check how much money I have. I also do not look at the value of land that I own. That is a practice of western countries," Wanjigi said in a past interview.

He did, however, emphasise that the most essential thing for him is that his family's needs are met.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Wanjigi flexed on high school bully after becoming a billionaire

How Wanjigi flexed on high school bully after becoming a billionaire

Mathe Wa Ngara collapses during bail hearing [Video]

Mathe Wa Ngara collapses during bail hearing [Video]

TSC & unions shake hands on long-awaited pay raise

TSC & unions shake hands on long-awaited pay raise

Bobi Wine heads to Mbarara today amid reported threats

Bobi Wine heads to Mbarara today amid reported threats

Coupists put Niger armed forces on highest alert over fears of attack

Coupists put Niger armed forces on highest alert over fears of attack

Taxi company issues statement after foreigner attacked female driver in Nairobi

Taxi company issues statement after foreigner attacked female driver in Nairobi

Murkomen & Kabando Wa Kabando light up social media in ugly exchange

Murkomen & Kabando Wa Kabando light up social media in ugly exchange

Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve

Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve

Details of billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai's daylight abduction

Details of billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai's daylight abduction

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a graduation ceremony at Garissa University

Education CS appoints 13 university vice chancellors [List]

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks, declare Nyayo House a crime scene

President William Ruto conducted an impromptu inspection at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday evening August 21, 2023

Ruto's inspection of JKIA catches staff, passengers by surprise [Photos & Videos]

A stock image of a crime scene investigation.Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve