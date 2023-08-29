How Wanjigi flexed on high school bully after becoming a billionaire

During an interview with Dr. King’ori, Wanjigi recalled that his experience at the school was a nightmare, having been subjected to both physical and psychological bullying.

He said that many of those who bullied him were not happy because he came from a wealthy family.

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatisation Committee on June 19, 2023

The businessman said that many times he would be denied food and forced to do outrageous tasks.

One day he had a scuffle with a Form Two student in his dorm that changed his life in Lenana School.

“One of the Form Two fellows decided that he was tired of me sleeping in comfort, took a bucket of water on my bed and I had exams the next day,” he recalled.

An incensed Wanjigi decided to take matters into his own hands and confronted the bully, causing an uproar from other Form Two students.

This is when he decided to leave and transfer to St Mary's School, where Jimmy Kibaki also followed him to escape the bullying at Lenana School at the time.

Years after becoming a wealthy businessman, Wanjigi would later encounter the same bully who poured water on his bed.

The billionaire shared that he made sure that his former schoolmate felt bad about his actions by asking very retrospective questions.

“I remember meeting that young man who poured water on me years later,” Wanjigi said.

“I asked him, Now that you achieved what you wanted, where are you in life and where am I? Now you are asking me for help. Instead of adding value to people’s lives, you were busy taking away,” the businessman recalled the interaction.

Nevertheless, Wanjigi went on the help the man and told him to teach his children about different perspectives to looking at life.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wanjigi reveals he doesn't check his bank account balance

The businessman is known to be a billionaire but the true extent of his worth is yet to be established.

According to Wanjigi, he doesn’t know how much wealth he has because it is against African tradition to count wealth.

He has often been seen in top of the range cars in addition to owning a fortress in the flush Muthaiga suburbs constructed for Sh1 billion.

“In our African society, a man who owns cows is not allowed to count the number of cattle he owns. It is a taboo.

"Just in the same way, I do not look at my bank account balance to check how much money I have. I also do not look at the value of land that I own. That is a practice of western countries," Wanjigi said in a past interview.