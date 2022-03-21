Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

His daughter, Wambui Wanjigi, was given a chance to address the gathering before inviting her father to speak.

In her address, she said that her father had been a role model, teacher and best friend.

“I’d like to start by saying that one of the greatest and most important lessons my father taught my brother and I is to always believe in our dreams and pursue them with passion, a lesson in which I see him achieving every day.

“My father's dedication not only to our family but to his work is one of the qualities in which I admire him the most. He has been my role model, my teacher and my best friend. I wish you well dad as you take this mantle and this quest to be the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya, it is my hope that when you ascend into office, you serve the people in true affirmation of God's will for man and woman,” Wambui said.

She noted that every Kenyan deserves to live a dignified life, which Wanjigi stood for and welcomed voters to support his presidential bid.

“It is my prayer to wish that the people of Kenya get to experience the caring visionary and great person that you are and benefit from your leadership and wisdom. With that being said, I'd like to introduce the next fifth president of Kenya Jimi Wanjigi,” she concluded her remarks.

This is arguably the first time many Kenyans have gotten a chance to see the businessman’s daughter after keeping them away from the media.

Prior to being thrust into the limelight after falling out with President Uhuru Kenyatta shortly after the 2013 General Election, Wanjigi was considered one of Kenya’s reclusive billionaires.

In 2017, it was revealed that Wanjigi’s children attend Institute Le Rosey in Geneva Switzerland.

The Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland is not your average type of school. The learning institution is popularly known as “School of Kings” for its royal and distinguished alumni and is said to be the World’s most expensive private school where annual tuition fees (including boarding) goes for $113,000 (Sh15 million).

The Swiss boarding school, founded in 1880, boasts a reputation for rearing worldly and cultured students on a campus described as a "global village."

It is well-equipped, with a shooting range, 1,000-seat concert hall and an equestrian centre boasting 30 horses.

Additionally, Rosey has its own 38-foot yacht on Lake Geneva, let alone a spa for stressed-out pupils to unwind at the end of the long school day.