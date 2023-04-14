The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wangari Maathai's daughter among Time Magazine's 100 world's most influential people

Amos Robi

Wanjira was recognized among other global personalities such as Joe Biden, Samia Suluhu among others.

Wanjira Mathai
Wanjira Mathai

Wanjira Mathai, the daughter of the late environmentalist Prof Wangari Maathai, has been recognized by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Her work in land restoration and forestry initiatives in Kenya was recognized by the magazine. She has also empowered women in business by using renewable energy. Mathai's goal is to help the African continent recover 100 million hectares of land through various environmentally friendly projects.

The Bezos Earth Fund President, Andrew Steer, documented her profile and work, saying that her initiatives had uplifted local communities in Africa.

Mathai currently serves as the Managing Director of Africa and Global Partnership at the World Resource Institute.

"For over a decade, I have watched Wanjira work her magic in rural communities and international halls of power alike. Throughout, she has focused on the restoration of land, livelihoods, and communities.

"She is shaping NGO and philanthropic work on the continent, directing attention, research, and funding to help the most climate-vulnerable places and communities," Steer documented.

Wanjira Mathai
Wanjira Mathai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Scanty details as Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai's ex-husband dies

She was the only Kenyan on the list that contained renowned global leaders such as US President Joe Biden, Argentina footballer Lionel Messi American TV star Oprah Winfrey and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu.

Other influential people on the list included Pete Davidson, pop star Beyonce, UK's King Charles, actress Salma Hayek and Wakanda Forever actor Michael B Jordan.

After her mother's tragic death from ovarian cancer in 2011, Wanjira Mathai carries her mother's legacy on through her ongoing leadership of the Greenbelt Movement, an organization founded by Wangari in 1977.

Wanjira has been able to take on the government over conservation issues across Nairobi.

Wangari Maathai Freedom corner at Uhuru Park.
Wangari Maathai Freedom corner at Uhuru Park. (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya
Apart from the Green Belt Movement and the Wangari Maathai Foundation, Wanjira also formed Daima Greenspaces a consortium of like-minded organizations that are fighting for green spaces across Kenya.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

