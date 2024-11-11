Water CS issues advice after Kenya Met Dept forecasts rain in 35 counties

He had urged citizens to actively engage in water conservation efforts to prevent rainwater from becoming mere surface runoff, eventually flowing into lakes and the ocean.

Mugaa highlighted that Kenya’s current water storage capacity stands at approximately 107 cubic meters per capita, a figure he believes can be improved not only through infrastructural projects like dams but also through individual efforts like rainwater harvesting.

He encouraged citizens to consider simple measures such as roof-based rainwater collection, which can make a significant difference.

Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Eric Mugaa during the launch of the Water Resources Authority’s 5th Generation Strategic Plan (2023-2027) in Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

Mugaa also directed farmers towards practical solutions like creating small water pans, basins, and ditches on their farms to capture and store rainwater.

These methods, he emphasised, provide a means to store water sustainably, which is crucial during times of scarcity.

By storing water directly on farms, communities can ensure a stable water supply for irrigation, ultimately enhancing agricultural productivity and resilience.

The Water CS further reiterated the importance of nature-based solutions to support groundwater and aquifer recharge.

He suggested that urban areas can play a role by integrating green spaces that serve as detention and retention basins.

Such green zones help manage rainwater by detaining it momentarily, allowing it to percolate into the ground, which recharges aquifers and mitigates the risk of downstream flooding.

In the long term, Mugaa emphasised, Kenya’s goal is to expand water storage capacity substantially.

With more sustainable water storage solutions in place, the country could better address its flooding challenges and support irrigation efforts, which would contribute significantly to food security.

Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Eric Mugaa Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Meteorological Department forecasts rain in 35 counties

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) issued a comprehensive weather forecast covering the period from November 9 to November 13, 2024.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the expected weather patterns by region, time of day, and temperature.

Throughout this period, rainfall is expected in select parts of Kenya, with showers and thunderstorms likely to occur in the Nairobi, highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and parts of the Rift Valley.

Rain is also forecast for portions of the southeastern lowlands, coastal areas, and northeastern Kenya.

Citizens in these areas should anticipate fluctuating weather patterns and occasional thunderstorms.

People walking in the rain Pulse Live Kenya

Regional Forecast Details

Highlands East of the Rift Valley (Including Nairobi County)

Counties affected: Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, and Nairobi.

Monday, November 11:

Morning: Rain in some areas.

Afternoon: Showers over several places.

Night: A chance of showers.

Maximum Temperature: 28°C, Minimum Temperature: 11°C.

Tuesday, November 12:

Morning: A chance of rain over some areas.

Afternoon: Showers over a few places.

Night: A chance of showers.

Maximum Temperature: 29°C, Minimum Temperature: 8°C.

Wednesday, November 13:

Morning: A chance of rain.

Afternoon: Showers in several areas.

Night: Showers over a few places.

Maximum Temperature: 29°C, Minimum Temperature: 7°C.

Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley

Counties affected: Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot.

Monday, November 11:

Morning: Sunny intervals with a chance of rain in some areas.

Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms over a few places.

Night: A chance of showers over a few places.

Maximum Temperature: 30°C, Minimum Temperature: 11°C.

Tuesday, November 12:

Morning: Sunny intervals.

Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms expected over a few places.

Night: Partly cloudy.

Maximum Temperature: 31°C, Minimum Temperature: 9°C.

Wednesday, November 13:

Morning: Sunny intervals.

Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms over a few places.

Night: Showers in some areas.

Maximum Temperature: 31°C, Minimum Temperature: 9°C.

Kenya Met warns of heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

North-western Kenya

Counties affected: Turkana and Samburu.

Monday, November 11:

Morning: A chance of rain in some places.

Afternoon: A chance of showers in some areas.

Night: Partly cloudy.

Maximum Temperature: 35°C, Minimum Temperature: 11°C.

Tuesday, November 12:

Morning: Sunny intervals.

Afternoon: Sunny intervals.

Night: Partly cloudy.

Maximum Temperature: 37°C, Minimum Temperature: 11°C.

Wednesday, November 13:

Morning: Sunny intervals.

Afternoon: Sunny intervals.

Night: Partly cloudy.

Maximum Temperature: 37°C, Minimum Temperature: 10°C.

North-eastern Kenya

Monday, November 11:

Morning: Rain over a few areas.

Afternoon: Showers in a few places.

Night: Showers in some areas.

Maximum Temperature: 37°C, Minimum Temperature: 19°C.

Tuesday, November 12:

Morning: Rain in some areas.

Afternoon: A chance of showers.

Night: A chance of showers.

Maximum Temperature: 39°C, Minimum Temperature: 17°C.

Wednesday, November 13:

Morning: A chance of rain.

Afternoon: Sunny intervals.

Night: A chance of showers.

Maximum Temperature: 38°C, Minimum Temperature: 17°C.

South-eastern Lowlands

Counties affected: Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, and Taita Taveta, along with inland parts of Tana River County.

Monday, November 11:

Morning: Rain in some areas.

Afternoon: Showers in a few places.

Night: Showers over some areas.

Maximum Temperature: 35°C, Minimum Temperature: 14°C.

Tuesday, November 12:

Morning: Rain over a few areas.

Afternoon: A chance of showers.

Night: Showers in some places.

Maximum Temperature: 34°C, Minimum Temperature: 14°C.

Wednesday, November 13:

Morning: A chance of rain.

Afternoon: A chance of showers.

Night: Showers in a few areas.

Maximum Temperature: 33°C, Minimum Temperature: 14°C.

File image of Nairobi streets during a past rainy season Pulse Live Kenya

Coastal Region

Counties affected: Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale, as well as coastal areas of Tana River County.

Monday, November 11:

Morning: Showers in a few places.

Afternoon: Showers in several areas.

Night: A chance of showers.

Maximum Temperature: 34°C, Minimum Temperature: 23°C.

Tuesday, November 12:

Morning: Showers in a few places.

Afternoon: A chance of showers.

Night: Partly cloudy.

Maximum Temperature: 33°C, Minimum Temperature: 24°C.

Wednesday, November 13: