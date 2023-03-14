ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto announces resumption of construction of Arror, Kimwarer dams

Lynet Okumu

President William Ruto has announced that the Arror, Kimwarer, and Itare dams' construction will resume within a few months

Kenyan President William Ruto and Italian President Sergio Mattarella at State House on March 14
Kenyan President William Ruto and Italian President Sergio Mattarella at State House on March 14

President William Ruto has announced that the Arror, Kimwarer, and Itare dams' construction will resume after being subject to court cases.

Recommended articles

This announcement was made after discussions with Italian President Sergio Mattarella during his four-day visit to Kenya.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Ruto revealed that the governments of Kenya and Italy had agreed to withdraw the arbitration cases against the three dams. The construction is expected to resume within a few months.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’m proud to announce that the three dams which were subjected to court cases and court matters, we should be able to go on with the construction of these three dams in a few months," he said.

Kenyan President William Ruto and Italian President Sergio Mattarella at State House on March 14
Kenyan President William Ruto and Italian President Sergio Mattarella at State House on March 14 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto picks ex-CITAM Bishop David Oginde to head EACC

Ruto further disclosed that the two countries have committed to establishing cooperation on other water and sanitation programs that are critical to Kenya's agenda on food security, delivery of water, and climate action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenyan government had contracted Italian firm CMC di Ravenna to construct the dams.

In September 2019, the then-President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, terminated the Kimwarer dam project after an inquiry reported that it needed to be more feasible technically and financially.

Kenyan President William Ruto and Italian President Sergio Mattarella at State House on March 14
Kenyan President William Ruto and Italian President Sergio Mattarella at State House on March 14 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto's team rolls out 5 strategies to counter Raila's mass protest

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kenyatta gave the green light for constructing the Arror dam project after his technical committee report deemed it economically viable at half the original cost.

The dams are crucial in the country's development, as they will aid in water and food security and hydroelectric power generation.

Ruto disclosed during the conference meeting that the country would receive a Sh13.9 billion loan from Italy for development projects across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan President William Ruto and Italian President Sergio Mattarella at State House on March 14
Kenyan President William Ruto and Italian President Sergio Mattarella at State House on March 14 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto, Raila & Gachagua agree on one thing

He further explained that the amount would come in the form of grants, and soft loans would provide much-needed support in critical sectors such as agriculture, the development of MSMEs, housing, and health.

"Other projects include the digital superhighway and the creative economy," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto recently pledged to provide an Italian energy company, Eni Spa, with up to 300,000 acres of land in marginal areas of the country to produce biofuels.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto announces resumption of construction of Arror, Kimwarer dams

Ruto announces resumption of construction of Arror, Kimwarer dams

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job

6 political parties fold to create 'super' UDA

6 political parties fold to create 'super' UDA

Inside Kenya's deal with world-largest oil company ahead of fuel price review

Inside Kenya's deal with world-largest oil company ahead of fuel price review

Mercedes Benz owner speaks after mechanic crashed her S-Class in viral accident

Mercedes Benz owner speaks after mechanic crashed her S-Class in viral accident

Sakaja explains why hawkers are not leaving CBD anytime

Sakaja explains why hawkers are not leaving CBD anytime

Elections are gone - Moody Awori urges Kenyans to let the government work

Elections are gone - Moody Awori urges Kenyans to let the government work

Former Raila aide accuses Winnie Odinga of insulting him over Ruto photo

Former Raila aide accuses Winnie Odinga of insulting him over Ruto photo

Kenyan father of 20 in trouble over children's education

Kenyan father of 20 in trouble over children's education

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Rally driver Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview