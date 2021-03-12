Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot has said that he supports the move by Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua to have comedian Eric Omondi arrested on Thursday.

In a Tweet, the Senator said he is a big fan of art, but what Eric Omondi was doing is not anywhere close to art.

Cheruiyot insisted that there is no art in showing naked girls on camera, and that Eric Omondi needs help.

“I support @EzekielMutua on his action to reign in on Eric Omondi. I am a big fan of art. I consume a lot of it. But what Eric was doing is not art. There is no art in depicting naked girls and groping them for the cameras. Eric needs help,” said Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

Comedian Eric Omondi Arrested

His words come a day after Eric Omondi was arrested by officers from DCI and KFCB Compliance department for producing and distributing unauthorized content.

"The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers in conjunction with Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have this afternoon arrested one Eric Omondi for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing unauthorized films dubbed "Wife Material", read the KFCB statement.

Eric Omondi and part of his Wife Material show contestants he was arrested together with, have been released from Central Police Station in Nairobi.

Reports indicate that the funny man and the contestants were set free on a Sh50K police bond and their case set to be heard on March 18.