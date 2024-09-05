What Hanifa wishes she would have done with Sh31M raised for protest victims

The report, prepared by Seal Associates, detailed that the funds supported 208 individuals, including families of the deceased, the injured, and those permanently affected during the protests.

According to the audit, the total sum of Sh30,296,574 was used to settle medical bills and provide financial support to the victims.

Breakdown of Fund Allocation:

Support for the Injured: 95 individuals received Sh10,126,963 to cover medical expenses.

Support for the Seriously Injured: 46 people benefited from Sh7,767,681, which included medical and financial aid.

Support for the Permanently Injured: 5 individuals received Sh2,081,930.

Bereaved Families: 62 families of deceased victims were allocated Sh10,320,000 to cover burial and other related expenses.

The audit said that every payment made was properly documented, with the funds used exclusively for their intended purposes.

Additionally, the report acknowledged the role of key hospitals like Nairobi West Hospital, which handled the highest share of the medical expenses, receiving Ksh 5,862,734.

Here are the top ten hospitals by the amount spent:

Nairobi West Hospital – Sh5,862,734 (19.35%) Embu Level 5 Hospital – Sh826,270 (2.73%) Tenwek Hospital – Sh737,692 (2.43%) Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital – Sh505,023 (1.67%) Athi River Shalom Community Hospital – Sh498,760 (1.65%) St Francis Community Hospital – Sh353,455 (1.17%) Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital – Sh293,287 (0.97%) Kentap Medical Centre – Sh256,400 (0.85%) Mbagathi District Hospital – Sh216,810 (0.72%) Galaxy Hospital Limited – Sh204,298 (0.67%)

The audit also outlined the administrative costs involved in processing donations. M-Changa, the platform used to collect the donations, charged a 4.25% platform fee, amounting to Sh1,345,702.

Additional charges for processing credit and debit card payments were Sh21,304.

Despite minor challenges with reconciling beneficiaries' documentation, such as mismatched names on IDs and affidavits, the audit noted no significant issues in fund allocation.

Hanifa Adan Shares Emotional Journey & lessons

In a heartfelt post, Adan detailed the challenges she faced while coordinating efforts to ensure financial and medical assistance reached victims and their families.

Adan initially set a target of Sh10 million but was overwhelmed by the generosity of Kenyans and well-wishers, ultimately raising over Sh31 million.

Despite the successful fundraising efforts, the emotional toll of witnessing the brutal aftermath of the protests weighed heavily on her.

In her post, she reflected on the immense responsibility she felt toward the victims, many of whom suffered severe injuries or lost loved ones due to police brutality.

The Heavy Emotional Toll

She recounted moments of emotional breakdown, particularly when dealing with grieving families, attending funerals, or visiting victims in hospitals.

"I experienced the trails of police brutality in hospitals, funerals, and morgues," she wrote, describing how these experiences often left her emotionally drained.

Throughout the process, Adan relied heavily on the support of volunteers, medical professionals, and social workers, acknowledging their critical role in helping her navigate the overwhelming task of managing such a large-scale initiative.

She praised the M-Changa platform for its professionalism and transparency in managing the donations, noting that she never handled the funds directly, as all payments were made through the platform’s Ecobank account.

Gratitude Amidst Struggles

Despite the emotional challenges, Adan expressed deep gratitude to everyone involved in the fundraiser, from donors to hospital staff.

She specifically mentioned individuals like Dr. Umar at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and social workers led by Nas Nandha, who helped her handle cases of injured victims.

However, she also acknowledged her personal struggles, apologising to anyone she may have unintentionally hurt during the intense process.

Adan said she often felt overwhelmed by the responsibility of managing the fundraiser and wished she had handed over the funds to a more established organisation.

Despite these feelings, she remained steadfast in her commitment to ensuring that no victim was left unsupported.

"I will never forget how mercilessly they murdered our people who wanted better for this country," she wrote, reflecting on the brutality inflicted by police forces during the protests.