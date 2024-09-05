The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

What Hanifa wishes she would have done with Sh31M raised for protest victims

Denis Mwangi

An audit report has revealed how Sh31,663,580 raised in a public fundraiser organised by journalist Hanifa Adan was spent.

Hanifa Adan
Hanifa Adan

The fundraiser, dubbed “Care for the Injured,” was created in June 2024 to support those affected by the countrywide protests, which resulted in numerous injuries and fatalities, largely attributed to police brutality.

Recommended articles

The report, prepared by Seal Associates, detailed that the funds supported 208 individuals, including families of the deceased, the injured, and those permanently affected during the protests.

According to the audit, the total sum of Sh30,296,574 was used to settle medical bills and provide financial support to the victims.

Activist and journalist Hanifa Farsafi Adan
Activist and journalist Hanifa Farsafi Adan Activist and journalist Hanifa Farsafi Adan Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Support for the Injured: 95 individuals received Sh10,126,963 to cover medical expenses.
  • Support for the Seriously Injured: 46 people benefited from Sh7,767,681, which included medical and financial aid.
  • Support for the Permanently Injured: 5 individuals received Sh2,081,930.
  • Bereaved Families: 62 families of deceased victims were allocated Sh10,320,000 to cover burial and other related expenses.

The audit said that every payment made was properly documented, with the funds used exclusively for their intended purposes.

Additionally, the report acknowledged the role of key hospitals like Nairobi West Hospital, which handled the highest share of the medical expenses, receiving Ksh 5,862,734.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Nairobi West Hospital – Sh5,862,734 (19.35%)
  2. Embu Level 5 Hospital – Sh826,270 (2.73%)
  3. Tenwek Hospital – Sh737,692 (2.43%)
  4. Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital – Sh505,023 (1.67%)
  5. Athi River Shalom Community Hospital – Sh498,760 (1.65%)
  6. St Francis Community Hospital – Sh353,455 (1.17%)
  7. Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital – Sh293,287 (0.97%)
  8. Kentap Medical Centre – Sh256,400 (0.85%)
  9. Mbagathi District Hospital – Sh216,810 (0.72%)
  10. Galaxy Hospital Limited – Sh204,298 (0.67%)
Hanifa Adan
Hanifa Adan Hanifa Adan Pulse Live Kenya

The audit also outlined the administrative costs involved in processing donations. M-Changa, the platform used to collect the donations, charged a 4.25% platform fee, amounting to Sh1,345,702.

Additional charges for processing credit and debit card payments were Sh21,304.

Despite minor challenges with reconciling beneficiaries' documentation, such as mismatched names on IDs and affidavits, the audit noted no significant issues in fund allocation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartfelt post, Adan detailed the challenges she faced while coordinating efforts to ensure financial and medical assistance reached victims and their families.

Adan initially set a target of Sh10 million but was overwhelmed by the generosity of Kenyans and well-wishers, ultimately raising over Sh31 million.

Despite the successful fundraising efforts, the emotional toll of witnessing the brutal aftermath of the protests weighed heavily on her.

In her post, she reflected on the immense responsibility she felt toward the victims, many of whom suffered severe injuries or lost loved ones due to police brutality.

ADVERTISEMENT

She recounted moments of emotional breakdown, particularly when dealing with grieving families, attending funerals, or visiting victims in hospitals.

"I experienced the trails of police brutality in hospitals, funerals, and morgues," she wrote, describing how these experiences often left her emotionally drained.

Throughout the process, Adan relied heavily on the support of volunteers, medical professionals, and social workers, acknowledging their critical role in helping her navigate the overwhelming task of managing such a large-scale initiative.

She praised the M-Changa platform for its professionalism and transparency in managing the donations, noting that she never handled the funds directly, as all payments were made through the platform’s Ecobank account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the emotional challenges, Adan expressed deep gratitude to everyone involved in the fundraiser, from donors to hospital staff.

She specifically mentioned individuals like Dr. Umar at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and social workers led by Nas Nandha, who helped her handle cases of injured victims.

However, she also acknowledged her personal struggles, apologising to anyone she may have unintentionally hurt during the intense process.

Adan said she often felt overwhelmed by the responsibility of managing the fundraiser and wished she had handed over the funds to a more established organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hanifa Adan
Hanifa Adan Hanifa Adan Pulse Live Kenya

Despite these feelings, she remained steadfast in her commitment to ensuring that no victim was left unsupported.

"I will never forget how mercilessly they murdered our people who wanted better for this country," she wrote, reflecting on the brutality inflicted by police forces during the protests.

Adan’s experience offers a glimpse into the emotional and logistical complexities of managing a large-scale humanitarian initiative in the face of a national crisis.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What Hanifa wishes she would have done with Sh31M raised for protest victims

What Hanifa wishes she would have done with Sh31M raised for protest victims

KNEC issues new guidelines for recruitment of 2024 KCSE supervisors, invigilators

KNEC issues new guidelines for recruitment of 2024 KCSE supervisors, invigilators

Family of Treasury staffer Evans Chirchir reveals threats before his mysterious death

Family of Treasury staffer Evans Chirchir reveals threats before his mysterious death

Morara Kebaso's reason for engaging Ruto firm after buying a Toyota Prado

Morara Kebaso's reason for engaging Ruto firm after buying a Toyota Prado

Goof or hidden message? 3 times Kenya's flag was inverted at diplomatic meet ups

Goof or hidden message? 3 times Kenya's flag was inverted at diplomatic meet ups

New updates on Kevin Kangethe's murder case after extradition to U.S.

New updates on Kevin Kangethe's murder case after extradition to U.S.

State banquet & other items on Raila's plate during high-profile China visit

State banquet & other items on Raila's plate during high-profile China visit

Kenyan content creators invited for exclusive trip to China [How to register]

Kenyan content creators invited for exclusive trip to China [How to register]

9 dead as 14-seater matatu rams into lorry [Photos]

9 dead as 14-seater matatu rams into lorry [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd

Ruto's triumphant entry into Kisumu: Message to Raila & past hostile reception in Kondele

President William Ruto at the Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing Project in Kisumu Central, Kisumu County.

Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

Nithi Bridge

Why Nithi Bridge is one of Kenya's deadliest road sections [Video]