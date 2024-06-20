Guard rewarded with cash over 10 times his salary for protecting protestors

The first protest, held on June 18, witnessed intense clashes between demonstrators and police officers, leading many protestors to seek refuge in nearby establishments.

One such sanctuary was a Java restaurant, whose doors were opened by a compassionate security guard.

Amidst the turmoil, a group of protestors found themselves cornered and sought shelter in the restaurant.

Unlike many shops that typically close their doors during such unrest, the restaurant’s decision to offer refuge was met with widespread praise.

Staff members of a Java restaurant in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The guard's selfless act quickly went viral on social media, with numerous Kenyans expressing their gratitude and appreciation for his kindness.

As the news of the guard's actions spread, well-wishers from across the country began to show their appreciation through donations.

By Wednesday evening the guard had received over Sh100,000 in contributions—an amount that is ten times his monthly salary.

The story has not only highlighted the guard's compassion but also brought attention to the supportive spirit within the Kenyan community.

Many social media users shared their appreciation online.

The guard's actions during the protest have been lauded as a beacon of hope and humanity in challenging times.

The Occupy Parliament protests against the Finance Bill 2024 stemmed from widespread dissatisfaction among Kenyans regarding the proposed tax measures.

The bill, introduced to Parliament with the aim of increasing tax revenues, included several controversial provisions that many citizens felt would significantly increase the cost of living.

The public outcry began soon after the details of the Finance Bill 2024 were made public.

Various civil society groups, industry organisations, and opposition leaders voiced their concerns.

They argued that the new taxes would exacerbate the already high cost of living and disproportionately affect low and middle-income earners.