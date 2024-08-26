The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jacob Ng'etich - What to know about Mudavadi's new pressman replacing Salim Swaleh

Amos Robi

Ng'etich’s appointment comes in the wake of an emotional apology from his predecessor, Salim Swaleh, who is embroiled in a Sh5.8 million fraud case.

Jacob Ngetich - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's Director of Press Service
Jacob Ngetich - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's Director of Press Service
  • Ng'etich replaces Salim Swaleh, who left the position due to his involvement in a Sh5.8 million fraud scandal
  • Ng'etich brings extensive journalism experience from the Standard Group and Nation Media Group to his new role
  • His responsibilities include overseeing communications at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and managing media relations

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has appointed seasoned journalist Jacob Ng'etich as his new Director of Press Service.

Ng'etich takes over from Salim Swaleh, who recently left the position following his involvement in a Sh5.8 million fraud scandal.

Before his appointment, Ng'etich built an impressive career in journalism, most notably with the Standard Group, where he served for over 12 years.

His tenure at the Standard Group saw him rise through the ranks, from a writer to a senior reporter and writer, a role he held until his recent appointment.

Ng'etich also spent nearly three years with the Nation Media Group, further establishing himself as a respected journalist in Kenya.

Jacob Ngetich - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's Director of Press Service
Jacob Ngetich - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's Director of Press Service Jacob Ngetich - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's Director of Press Service Pulse Live Kenya

READ: WATCH - Salim Swaleh in tears as he pleads with Mudavadi for aid in fraud case

His extensive experience in the media industry is expected to bring a new level of professionalism and efficiency to Mudavadi's communications team.

As the Director of Press Service, Ng'etich will be responsible for overseeing all communications at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, including Mudavadi's role as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

His responsibilities will encompass managing media relations, preparing communication materials, and maintaining brand integrity across all platforms.

Ng'etich's role will be crucial in ensuring that Mudavadi's messages are effectively communicated to the public, both locally and internationally.

Jacob Ngetich - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's Director of Press Service
Jacob Ngetich - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's Director of Press Service Jacob Ngetich - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's Director of Press Service Pulse Live Kenya
READ: New details of Sh5.8M fake AFCON deal that got Salim Swaleh & others arrested

Ng'etich’s appointment comes in the wake of an emotional apology from his predecessor, Salim Swaleh, who is embroiled in a Sh5.8 million fraud case.

In a video circulating online, Swaleh expressed deep remorse for his actions, admitting that he had breached the trust placed in him by Mudavadi.

"I served you with unmatched zeal, I broke the trust I did, and I am sorry about it. The last month has been so difficult for me. I have been unable to even walk out because of the kind of publicity I received," Swaleh stated.

Swaleh revealed the immense pressure he has faced since the scandal broke, admitting that the ongoing court proceedings and negative publicity had taken a significant toll on his mental health.

"A lot of things have been running through my mind. Sometimes I even feel like taking my own life. I lost everything in the blink of an eye," he confessed.

Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh alongside other suspects in court
Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh alongside other suspects in court Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh alongside other suspects in court Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Salim Swaleh's Biography - Early life, Iran journey, family, media success & scandals

Swaleh also highlighted the financial and legal challenges he has encountered, lamenting the prolonged court process and the financial strain it has placed on him.

"It’s the end of the month; bills are piling up, salaries stopped abruptly, I have loans. Please find it in your heart to forgive me," he pleaded.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

