Jacob Ng'etich - What to know about Mudavadi's new pressman replacing Salim Swaleh

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has appointed seasoned journalist Jacob Ng'etich as his new Director of Press Service.

Ng'etich takes over from Salim Swaleh, who recently left the position following his involvement in a Sh5.8 million fraud scandal.

Before his appointment, Ng'etich built an impressive career in journalism, most notably with the Standard Group, where he served for over 12 years.

His tenure at the Standard Group saw him rise through the ranks, from a writer to a senior reporter and writer, a role he held until his recent appointment.

Ng'etich also spent nearly three years with the Nation Media Group, further establishing himself as a respected journalist in Kenya.

Jacob Ngetich - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's Director of Press Service Pulse Live Kenya

His extensive experience in the media industry is expected to bring a new level of professionalism and efficiency to Mudavadi's communications team.

Roles and responsibilities in the new position

As the Director of Press Service, Ng'etich will be responsible for overseeing all communications at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, including Mudavadi's role as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

His responsibilities will encompass managing media relations, preparing communication materials, and maintaining brand integrity across all platforms.

Ng'etich's role will be crucial in ensuring that Mudavadi's messages are effectively communicated to the public, both locally and internationally.

Jacob Ngetich - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's Director of Press Service Pulse Live Kenya

Salim Swaleh's emotional apology

Ng'etich’s appointment comes in the wake of an emotional apology from his predecessor, Salim Swaleh, who is embroiled in a Sh5.8 million fraud case.

In a video circulating online, Swaleh expressed deep remorse for his actions, admitting that he had breached the trust placed in him by Mudavadi.

"I served you with unmatched zeal, I broke the trust I did, and I am sorry about it. The last month has been so difficult for me. I have been unable to even walk out because of the kind of publicity I received," Swaleh stated.

Swaleh revealed the immense pressure he has faced since the scandal broke, admitting that the ongoing court proceedings and negative publicity had taken a significant toll on his mental health.

"A lot of things have been running through my mind. Sometimes I even feel like taking my own life. I lost everything in the blink of an eye," he confessed.

Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh alongside other suspects in court Pulse Live Kenya

Swaleh also highlighted the financial and legal challenges he has encountered, lamenting the prolonged court process and the financial strain it has placed on him.

