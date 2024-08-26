WATCH: Salim Swaleh in tears as he pleads with Mudavadi for aid in fraud case

In a video circulating online, Salim Swaleh, the former Director of Press Service at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, issued an emotional apology to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi over his involvement in a Sh5.8 million fraud case.

Swaleh, who has been embroiled in the scandal, expressed deep remorse for his actions, admitting that he had breached the trust placed in him.

An emotional plea for forgiveness

Swaleh’s apology comes after repeated failed attempts to reach Mudavadi personally. In the video, he candidly shared the emotional turmoil he has endured since the scandal came to light.

“I served you with unmatched zeal, I broke the trust I did, and I am sorry about it. The last month has been so difficult for me. I have been unable to even walk out because of the kind of publicity I received,” Swaleh stated.

Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh alongside other suspects in court Pulse Live Kenya

He went on to describe the overwhelming burden of the situation, revealing that the constant pressure from the ongoing court proceedings and the negative publicity had left him contemplating drastic actions.

"A lot of things have been running through my mind. Sometimes I even feel like taking my own life. I lost everything in the blink of an eye," he confessed.

Legal and financial struggles

Swaleh also shed light on the financial and legal pressures he has been facing. According to him, the court process has been prolonged unnecessarily, with lawyers and police officers allegedly exploiting the situation for financial gain.

"Every time we go to court, the lawyers are on my neck, the police are on my neck. Everybody is extorting left, right, and centre. They think I have a lot of money, but every time we go there, we are told the prosecution has not received any direction on what should happen to the case," Swaleh lamented.

Salim Swaleh - The Director of Communications in the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya

He further expressed the difficulty of maintaining financial stability during this period, noting that his salary was abruptly cut off, leaving him unable to meet his obligations.

"It’s the end of the month; bills are piling up, salaries stopped abruptly, I have loans. Please find it in your heart to forgive me," he pleaded.

The scandal Swaleh was involved in

Swaleh’s apology follows his arrest alongside other high-ranking officials from the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

According to a statement released by the ministry, Swaleh and his accomplices were part of a cartel engaged in fraudulent activities within the ministry’s Railways Office.

The scam involved swindling foreigners by posing as senior government officials or VIP guests, offering fake promises in exchange for hefty bribes. The authorities flagged these activities, leading to a crackdown on corruption that resulted in the arrest of several individuals, including Swaleh.

In his concluding remarks, Swaleh appealed directly to Mudavadi, asking for his help in ending the legal ordeal so he could attempt to rebuild his life. “Please help me, sir. Thank you,” Swaleh said, his voice breaking with emotion.

Before joining Mudavadi's press team, he was the ICT, e- government and public communications chief officer for Nakuru County.

Swaleh's responsibilities included establishing and driving a multi- channel communications strategy, preparing and managing all communications materials, developing a brand voice and maintaining brand integrity across all platforms.

Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh Pulse Live Kenya