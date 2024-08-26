The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

WATCH: Salim Swaleh in tears as he pleads with Mudavadi for aid in fraud case

Amos Robi

The scam involved swindling foreigners by posing as senior government officials or VIP guests, offering fake promises in exchange for hefty bribes.

Salim Swaleh sheds tears as he begs Mudavadi to intervene in his case
Salim Swaleh sheds tears as he begs Mudavadi to intervene in his case
  • Salim Swaleh issued an emotional apology to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi over his involvement in a fraud case
  • He expressed deep remorse for his actions and the emotional turmoil he has endured since the scandal came to light
  • He pleaded for forgiveness and appealed to Mudavadi for help in ending the legal ordeal

Recommended articles

In a video circulating online, Salim Swaleh, the former Director of Press Service at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, issued an emotional apology to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi over his involvement in a Sh5.8 million fraud case.

Swaleh, who has been embroiled in the scandal, expressed deep remorse for his actions, admitting that he had breached the trust placed in him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swaleh’s apology comes after repeated failed attempts to reach Mudavadi personally. In the video, he candidly shared the emotional turmoil he has endured since the scandal came to light.

“I served you with unmatched zeal, I broke the trust I did, and I am sorry about it. The last month has been so difficult for me. I have been unable to even walk out because of the kind of publicity I received,” Swaleh stated.

Former Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh alongside other suspects in court
Former Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh alongside other suspects in court Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh alongside other suspects in court Pulse Live Kenya

READ: New details of Sh5.8M fake AFCON deal that got Salim Swaleh & others arrested

He went on to describe the overwhelming burden of the situation, revealing that the constant pressure from the ongoing court proceedings and the negative publicity had left him contemplating drastic actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A lot of things have been running through my mind. Sometimes I even feel like taking my own life. I lost everything in the blink of an eye," he confessed.

Swaleh also shed light on the financial and legal pressures he has been facing. According to him, the court process has been prolonged unnecessarily, with lawyers and police officers allegedly exploiting the situation for financial gain.

"Every time we go to court, the lawyers are on my neck, the police are on my neck. Everybody is extorting left, right, and centre. They think I have a lot of money, but every time we go there, we are told the prosecution has not received any direction on what should happen to the case," Swaleh lamented.

Former Director of Communications in the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Salim Swaleh
Former Director of Communications in the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Salim Swaleh Salim Swaleh - The Director of Communications in the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Salim Swaleh's Biography: Early life, Iran journey, family, media success & scandals

He further expressed the difficulty of maintaining financial stability during this period, noting that his salary was abruptly cut off, leaving him unable to meet his obligations.

"It’s the end of the month; bills are piling up, salaries stopped abruptly, I have loans. Please find it in your heart to forgive me," he pleaded.

Swaleh’s apology follows his arrest alongside other high-ranking officials from the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement released by the ministry, Swaleh and his accomplices were part of a cartel engaged in fraudulent activities within the ministry’s Railways Office.

The scam involved swindling foreigners by posing as senior government officials or VIP guests, offering fake promises in exchange for hefty bribes. The authorities flagged these activities, leading to a crackdown on corruption that resulted in the arrest of several individuals, including Swaleh.

READ: Francis Gachuri, Kennedy Murithi & 6 others who quit media for gov't jobs

In his concluding remarks, Swaleh appealed directly to Mudavadi, asking for his help in ending the legal ordeal so he could attempt to rebuild his life. “Please help me, sir. Thank you,” Swaleh said, his voice breaking with emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining Mudavadi's press team, he was the ICT, e- government and public communications chief officer for Nakuru County.

Swaleh's responsibilities included establishing and driving a multi- channel communications strategy, preparing and managing all communications materials, developing a brand voice and maintaining brand integrity across all platforms.

Former Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh
Former Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTV anchors Ben Kitili, Lofty Matambo promoted to senior roles

Other responsibilities included managing media relations and developing contacts with media houses and influencers.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

WATCH: Salim Swaleh in tears as he pleads with Mudavadi for aid in fraud case

WATCH: Salim Swaleh in tears as he pleads with Mudavadi for aid in fraud case

Groom dies alongside 4 family members in tragic road accident

Groom dies alongside 4 family members in tragic road accident

Didmus Barasa responds to EACC summon on Sh2Million bribery claims

Didmus Barasa responds to EACC summon on Sh2Million bribery claims

Ruto convenes townhall to engage students on university funding model

Ruto convenes townhall to engage students on university funding model

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

5 dead, several injured in grisly accident along Eldoret-Malaba highway

5 dead, several injured in grisly accident along Eldoret-Malaba highway

ODM hints at supporting Ruto in 2027 & Junet Mohamed's apology

ODM hints at supporting Ruto in 2027 & Junet Mohamed's apology

#ItWasntMe: Hilarious video taking internet by storm as Kamala Harris & Trump face off in U.S elections

#ItWasntMe: Hilarious video taking internet by storm as Kamala Harris & Trump face off in U.S elections

DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and ODM loyalist Nuru Okanga

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house

Prof Dickson Andala, CEO NRF making remarks during the researchers training workshop at the Kenya National Research Festival 2024

Kenya's brightest minds are converging this August to transform the future

Road accident in the Migaa area near Salgaa area Nakuru

13 dead, 36 injured in tragic accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway [Photos]

Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli with DCI Amin Mohamed at Gigiri Police Station

Acting IG takes drastic action over escape of Kware murders prime suspect