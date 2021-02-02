Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed has ordered the contactor awarded the Wote stadium construction tender stop the construction.

The Sports CS in her directive said the Sh350 million project had stalled for months.

She explained that she had received recommendation from different parties to cancel the tender.

“I was here in June last year and the PS has been coming here very frequently and we have a very fantastic briefing on this project. The contractor has always promised to achieve completion in the given timeline but it has never worked… for them it’s like they are wasting their time being here because this work will never be done,” said CS Amina.

The contractor had signed a return-to-work agreement with the ministry in June 2020 after the site had stalled in 2017.

CS Amina who toured the stadium on Tuesday was accompanied by Labour CS Simon Chelugui and Sports Kenya Chairman Fred Muteti.