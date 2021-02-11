On Wednesday, a video emerged of an infuriated former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama almost engaging in a fight with former Vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka.

This was after he made remarks on Muthama’s ex-wife Agnes Kavindu, who is Wiper’s senatorial candidate for the Machakos by-election.

While addressing mourners during the burial of Machakos AIC Presiding Bishop, Bernard Nguyu, Kalonzo said he knows Muthama will run back to him next year. He added that he will return his ex-wife Kavindu after the by-election with a new title of Senator, remarks that annoyed Mr Muthama.

“Next year, you will see Muthama running to me because he knows where we are and where we are going. Even if he gets irritated, I’ll hand over his wife (Kavindu) and tell him she’s now Senator,” said Kalonzo who spoke in the Kamba dialect.

His words saw former Senator Johnston Muthama rise from where he was sitting and started walking towards the Wiper Party leader while pointing him, but he was stopped by other leaders who sat next to him.

The funeral brought together leaders from various regions of the larger Ukambani area.