5 Kenyan politicians who were kicked out of parliament over dress code

Lynet Okumu

The politicians, including Karen Nyamu, Gloria Orwoba, Enock Wambua and Enock Opiyo, were kicked out of parliament for failing to keep up with the House standards.

Karen Nyamu, Gloria Orwoba, Enock Wambua, Mike Sonko
Karen Nyamu, Gloria Orwoba, Enock Wambua, Mike Sonko

According to the Speakers Rules (Revised in 2017), in Kenya, House members are required to dress properly when going to the chambers, lounge, or dining room.

The rules state that a male member shall wear a coat, collar, tie, long trousers, socks, and shoes.

The Speaker, however, may also approve of service uniforms or religious attire from time to time. For instance, in November 2020, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina was allowed to attend sittings in cultural Maasai regalia.

Meanwhile, the dress code also applies to female MPs who are allowed to attend sittings in Kitenge or any other decent African attire.

This week, two House members - nominated UDA Senators Karen Nyamu and Gloria Orwoba - were kicked out of the Senate chambers for not adhering to the set code.

This was not the first case, as others have also been kicked out in the past for similar reasons.

Here is a list of the politicians who have been kicked out of the chambers over time.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu was, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, forced to leave the Senate chambers due to inappropriate dressing.

Senator Karen Nyamu
Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Senate rule that forced 2 senators to be sent out of chambers

The senator was dressed in a kitenge skirt and a sleeveless blouse that exposed her upper arms. She was ordered to leave and only return after changing to something appropriate.

Gloria Orwoba, a nominated UDA senator, was sent out after joining the senate session in stained white trousers.

The lawmaker argued that she was on her monthly period and the stain was just a natural accident.

Senator Gloria Orwoba
Senator Gloria Orwoba Pulse Live Kenya

She also maintained that the stain portrayed what many young girls go through during their menses.

During a virtual Senate meeting on January 19, 2023, Kitui Senator Enock Wambua was denied a chance to speak over inappropriate mode of dress.

Wambua logged on to the meeting wearing a sports jacket with a Kenyan flag.

Enock Wambua
Enock Wambua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu summoned by UDA disciplinary committee over Dubai drama

According to him, the jacket was within the set standards because it had Kenya's flag on it.

After a series of protests from the Senator, it was ruled that the attire did not meet the Senate standards.

On February 12, 2014, the then Awendo Mp Jared Opiyo was ordered to leave the chambers for wearing an attire that exposed his arms.

Opiyo was directed to go and dress well before appearing at the House.

In 2011, as a first-time MP, Mike Mbuvi Sonko was thrown out of the National Assembly chambers for wearing studs and sunglasses.

Mike sonko
Mike sonko Mike sonko Pulse Live Kenya

In his defence, Sonko said that his dress code represented the youth who elected him to parliament.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

