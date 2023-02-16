5 Kenyan politicians who were kicked out of parliament over dress code

The rules state that a male member shall wear a coat, collar, tie, long trousers, socks, and shoes.

The Speaker, however, may also approve of service uniforms or religious attire from time to time. For instance, in November 2020, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina was allowed to attend sittings in cultural Maasai regalia.

Meanwhile, the dress code also applies to female MPs who are allowed to attend sittings in Kitenge or any other decent African attire.

This week, two House members - nominated UDA Senators Karen Nyamu and Gloria Orwoba - were kicked out of the Senate chambers for not adhering to the set code.

This was not the first case, as others have also been kicked out in the past for similar reasons.

Here is a list of the politicians who have been kicked out of the chambers over time.

Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu was, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, forced to leave the Senate chambers due to inappropriate dressing.

The senator was dressed in a kitenge skirt and a sleeveless blouse that exposed her upper arms. She was ordered to leave and only return after changing to something appropriate.

Gloria Orwoba

Gloria Orwoba, a nominated UDA senator, was sent out after joining the senate session in stained white trousers.

The lawmaker argued that she was on her monthly period and the stain was just a natural accident.

She also maintained that the stain portrayed what many young girls go through during their menses.

Enock Wambua

During a virtual Senate meeting on January 19, 2023, Kitui Senator Enock Wambua was denied a chance to speak over inappropriate mode of dress.

Wambua logged on to the meeting wearing a sports jacket with a Kenyan flag.

According to him, the jacket was within the set standards because it had Kenya's flag on it.

After a series of protests from the Senator, it was ruled that the attire did not meet the Senate standards.

Jared Opiyo

On February 12, 2014, the then Awendo Mp Jared Opiyo was ordered to leave the chambers for wearing an attire that exposed his arms.

Opiyo was directed to go and dress well before appearing at the House.

Mike Mbuvi Sonko

In 2011, as a first-time MP, Mike Mbuvi Sonko was thrown out of the National Assembly chambers for wearing studs and sunglasses.

