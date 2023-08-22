The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Kenya Police stopped using Peugeot 504

Fabian Simiyu

How Peugeot 504 lost its glory in Kenya

Peugeot 504
Peugeot 504

The 1970s in Kenya witnessed a fascinating automotive landscape, with Peugeot cars emerging as unmistakable icons on the nation's roads.

Recommended articles

Among these, the Peugeot 504 saloon ascended beyond mere transportation to attain near-cult status, garnering an almost magnetic allure for various segments of society. It was not just a car; it was a statement.

During this era, the Peugeot 504 saloon carved a niche for itself, becoming the preferred choice for a distinguished clientele that included military officers, high-ranking government officials, and other esteemed figures.

Peugeot 504
Peugeot 504 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond its impressive features, the Peugeot 504 boasted a distinctive advantage in the Kenyan market, readily available spare parts.

This practical attribute contributed significantly to its enduring popularity.

Kenyan mechanics of that era had not only honed their skills but had also mastered the intricate art of repairing and maintaining the Peugeot 504.

Despite the police loving the brand, time marched on, and the Peugeot 504 began to show signs of vulnerability, rendering its reliability questionable, particularly for journeys into the Kenyan upcountry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The very dependability that had endeared it to many now faced a growing challenge as breakdowns became a looming concern.

Peugeot 504 18
Peugeot 504 18 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 8 Cars that defined Kenyan drivers [Photos]

Critics raised valid points regarding the Peugeot 504's lack of modern safety features, magnifying its shortcomings.

Absent were energy-absorbing crumple zones, traction control, stability control, and seat belt pretensions, elements that had become increasingly crucial for the evolving automotive landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another emerging reality was that criminals had begun utilising Peugeot 504 vehicles, leading to a disconcerting challenge in distinguishing between law enforcement and wrongdoers.

The distinct lines that once separated the police from nefarious elements became increasingly blurred.

Peugeot 504
Peugeot 504 Pulse Live Kenya

Its remarkable speed inadvertently made the Peugeot 504 a favoured choice among bank robbers, adding an unexpected layer of notoriety to its reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kenya, the police have embraced a fleet of Subaru, Volkswagen, and Toyota Land Cruiser pickups for their operational needs, prioritising their speed and efficiency.

Among these choices, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) shows a preference for Subaru Outbacks during their tasks.

Interestingly, there's a twist as the police have circled back to Peugeot vehicles, opting for modern Peugeot 508s, signifying a renewed embrace of the brand.

Peugeot 508
Peugeot 508 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: A Peek Inside the Peugeot 3008 Which President Uhuru Gave a Ride to French President Macron

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]

Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]

Ruto's inspection of JKIA catches staff, passengers by surprise [Photos & Videos]

Ruto's inspection of JKIA catches staff, passengers by surprise [Photos & Videos]

Why Kenya Police stopped using Peugeot 504

Why Kenya Police stopped using Peugeot 504

DCI links gun stolen from ex-Cabinet Secretary's aide to detective's murder

DCI links gun stolen from ex-Cabinet Secretary's aide to detective's murder

TSC clarifies reports on demotion of non-graduate headteachers

TSC clarifies reports on demotion of non-graduate headteachers

Details of President Ruto's meeting with Bill Gates

Details of President Ruto's meeting with Bill Gates

DCI operation that led to arrest of Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu

DCI operation that led to arrest of Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

Man seeking TSC job kneels before CS Machogu

Man seeking TSC job kneels before CS Machogu

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of a Toyota FJ cruiser and a Toyota Hilux ferrying miraa

Video of driver racing 2 miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway goes viral

A photo of Alex Wanjiru who was arrested in connection with the murder of detective David Makaya

How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

Moses Dola in his prison outfit

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm