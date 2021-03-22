On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta took mourners at the Dodoma Stadium by surprise as he chose to momentarily pause his address, during the funeral of late President John Pombe Magufuli.

President Kenyatta stopped his address as soon as a Muslim prayer call recitation began from a nearby mosque. (Dhuhr Adhan).

When it was done, President Uhuru Kenyatta continued with his speech, as the crowd appreciated him with an applause.

The President's move got Kenyans of Twitter talking and here's what they had to say;