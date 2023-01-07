Former KTN News presenter Mike Gitonga appointed Secretary State Functions

Gitonga who previously served as the director of communications in the office of the First Lady expressed his gratitude to the head state as he vowed to do his best in his new job.

"With a new year comes new beginnings I am first of all grateful to God. I also take this opportunity to thank the President of Kenya William Ruto for the opportunity to serve this nation as Secretary State Functions," Gitonga said.

Gitonga further penned a note of gratitude to his former boss, First Lady Rachel Ruto, saying her leadership and guidance have been of great impact.

Mike Gitonga Pulse Live Kenya

"I am indebted to The First Lady. Your leadership and guidance are invaluable I will work to the best of my ability to fulfil the responsibilities of this role, so help me God," Gitonga wrote.

The Secretary of State is a revamped government spokesperson office that was previously occupied by Rtd Col. Cyrus Oguna.

As the Secretary State functions Gitonga will ensure efficiency, quality control and harmonized messaging in government communication.

He will also be responsible for overseeing partnerships and collaborations with creators and consumers of government information including the media fraternity.