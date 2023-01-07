ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former KTN News presenter Mike Gitonga appointed Secretary State Functions

Amos Robi

The Secretary State functions is a revamped office of the Government Spokesperson

Mike Gitonga
Mike Gitonga

Former KTN journalist Mike Gitonga has been appointed by President William Ruto as the Secretary State functions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Gitonga who previously served as the director of communications in the office of the First Lady expressed his gratitude to the head state as he vowed to do his best in his new job.

"With a new year comes new beginnings I am first of all grateful to God. I also take this opportunity to thank the President of Kenya William Ruto for the opportunity to serve this nation as Secretary State Functions," Gitonga said.

Gitonga further penned a note of gratitude to his former boss, First Lady Rachel Ruto, saying her leadership and guidance have been of great impact.

READ: KTN's Zubeida Kananu cuts 20-year locks to grieve mum [Video]

Mike Gitonga
Mike Gitonga Mike Gitonga Pulse Live Kenya

"I am indebted to The First Lady. Your leadership and guidance are invaluable I will work to the best of my ability to fulfil the responsibilities of this role, so help me God," Gitonga wrote.

The Secretary of State is a revamped government spokesperson office that was previously occupied by Rtd Col. Cyrus Oguna.

As the Secretary State functions Gitonga will ensure efficiency, quality control and harmonized messaging in government communication.

He will also be responsible for overseeing partnerships and collaborations with creators and consumers of government information including the media fraternity.

An Electrical Engineering graduate, Gitonga worked at Radio 316 before he joined Standard Media Group where he hosted the morning show 'Morning Express' on KTN News before joining the Office of the First Lady.

READ: Journalists who shifted media houses in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former KTN News presenter Mike Gitonga appointed Secretary State Functions

Former KTN News presenter Mike Gitonga appointed Secretary State Functions

MCA survives Saturday morning accident in Nairobi, claims life is in danger

MCA survives Saturday morning accident in Nairobi, claims life is in danger

Eldas MP Adan Keynan responds to resignation claims

Eldas MP Adan Keynan responds to resignation claims

Uhuru's message to Raila on 78th birthday

Uhuru's message to Raila on 78th birthday

President Ruto turns back 3 PSs from meeting, lectures cabinet

President Ruto turns back 3 PSs from meeting, lectures cabinet

Mutahi Ngunyi's harsh judgement on Ruto's government causes mixed reactions

Mutahi Ngunyi's harsh judgement on Ruto's government causes mixed reactions

Inside the life of Bungoma man claiming to be Jesus Christ, performing ‘miracles’

Inside the life of Bungoma man claiming to be Jesus Christ, performing ‘miracles’

Prime suspect arrested in connection with Edwin Chiloba's death

Prime suspect arrested in connection with Edwin Chiloba's death

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

Photos from a wedding at Tente Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira County where a pastor chased away bridesmaids from church on December 30, 2022.

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

File image of a boat in Lake Victoria

Selfie session during fun boat ride turns tragic for 7 university students

File image of legendary news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli who breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.

Catherine Kasavuli's son appeals for help