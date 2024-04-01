Ruto & adopted daughter steal the show at Safari Rally with touching hand-in-hand moment

The President openly exhibited his paternal instincts toward his adopted daughter, Nadia Cherono, at the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Naivasha, Nakuru county.

President Ruto's fatherly gesture to adopted daughter

During the WRC Safari Rally, President Ruto was seen walking closely with his adopted daughter, Nadia Cherono, who struggled to keep up with the pace of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The Head of State tenderly held her hand, demonstrating a deep bond between them.

In videos shared on TikTok, captions referred to Nadia as President Ruto's adopted girl,' highlighting the special connection they share.

One caption revealed that Nadia was named after Ruto's mother, emphasising her significance in his life.

Social media reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

The heartwarming display of fatherly love between President Ruto and Nadia elicited a positive response on social media.

Many users took to the comment section to commend President Ruto for his compassionate treatment of his adopted daughter.

Nadia Cherono's background

In 2015, Nadia's fate seemed grim as she was discovered buried deep in the forest, her body overrun with maggots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miraculously, a grazing cow stumbled upon her and led its owner to her location, where Nadia lay barely clinging to life.

She was later taken to Madre Ippolata Children’s Home, where she received vital care and attention.

Her survival against the odds touched the heart of Ruto, who was the then Deputy President of Kenya, prompting him to make a life-changing decision.

In an act of compassion, Ruto chose to adopt Nadia, welcoming her into his family with open arms. He bestowed upon her the name Cherono, honoring his mother in a gesture of love and kinship.