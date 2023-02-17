ADVERTISEMENT
Willis Raburu mourns his grandfather, the long-serving Luo Council of Elders president

Denis Mwangi

Former PM Raila Odinga also mourned Luo Council of Elders Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi

Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu is mourning the loss of his grandfather, Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi, who was a prominent figure within the Luo community and served as the long-serving Ker (President) of the Luo Council of Elders.

Otondi passed away on February 17, 2023, after being admitted to a hospital in Kisumu over the weekend due to an undisclosed illness.

Raburu expressed shock and sadness over his grandfather's passing, describing it as a heavy blow to him and his family.

Luo Council of Elders Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi
Luo Council of Elders Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement on social media, Raburu said, "This one hits different and hurts! My grandfather, he who I am named after, Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi! How can it be though that just yesterday we were talking and today..."

Raburu also shared some personal memories of his grandfather, describing him as a well-spoken, strict yet gentle man who always spoke his mind and had an infectious laugh and smile.

READ: Luo Council of Elders chair asks Raila to drop planned protests

He added that Otondi cared deeply for his family and always stood his ground.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also paid tribute to Ker Willis Otondi, describing his passing as a great loss for the wider Luo community.

Odinga praised Otondi's distinguished service to society and expressed his condolences to his family, friends, and the entire community.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga visits Luo Council of Elders Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi in hospital
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga visits Luo Council of Elders Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement on social media, Odinga said, "Ker Willis Otondi's passing has left us with a heavy heart; it is a great loss for the wider Luo nation. Kenya has lost a distinguished member of society. Sad for the Luo nation to lose him at this moment."

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo also expressed his sorrow over the passing of Ker Willis Otondi, referring to him as "our very own ker of the Luo."

In a message on social media, Amollo highlighted the significance of Otondi's life and the impact he had not just on the Luo community in Kenya but also in the 12 countries where they are present.

He conveyed the deep respect and reverence that Otondi commanded within the community and his prayers for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

