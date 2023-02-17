Willis Raburu mourns his grandfather, the long-serving Luo Council of Elders president

Otondi passed away on February 17, 2023, after being admitted to a hospital in Kisumu over the weekend due to an undisclosed illness.

Raburu expressed shock and sadness over his grandfather's passing, describing it as a heavy blow to him and his family.

In a statement on social media, Raburu said, "This one hits different and hurts! My grandfather, he who I am named after, Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi! How can it be though that just yesterday we were talking and today..."

Raburu also shared some personal memories of his grandfather, describing him as a well-spoken, strict yet gentle man who always spoke his mind and had an infectious laugh and smile.

He added that Otondi cared deeply for his family and always stood his ground.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also paid tribute to Ker Willis Otondi, describing his passing as a great loss for the wider Luo community.

Odinga praised Otondi's distinguished service to society and expressed his condolences to his family, friends, and the entire community.

In a statement on social media, Odinga said, "Ker Willis Otondi's passing has left us with a heavy heart; it is a great loss for the wider Luo nation. Kenya has lost a distinguished member of society. Sad for the Luo nation to lose him at this moment."

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo also expressed his sorrow over the passing of Ker Willis Otondi, referring to him as "our very own ker of the Luo."

In a message on social media, Amollo highlighted the significance of Otondi's life and the impact he had not just on the Luo community in Kenya but also in the 12 countries where they are present.