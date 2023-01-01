ADVERTISEMENT
Willis Raburu & ex-wife remember late daughter in emotional posts

Amos Robi

Willis and Prude lost their daughter on December 31, 2020 after complications that led to a stillbirth

Willis Raburu and Marya Prude
Willis Raburu and Marya Prude

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu and his ex-wife Marya Prude have remembered their late daughter in emotional posts.

In his post-Raburu, Raburu said he still feels the pain of losing his daughter and promised to celebrate her always.

“Happy heavenly birthday Adana…Forever in my heart. Today has been tough, the pain never really goes away, it shows up without invitation. I miss you. 💔 Mommy and Daddy love you and will never forget or cease to celebrate you!” Raburu wrote.

Prude on the other hand shared a picture of her expectant with her late baby wishing her a happy birthday.

Raburu and Prude lost their daughter in 2020 lost their daughter baby Adana after developing complications that led to a stillbirth.

Since 2021, the two always celebrate their daughter with Raburu having in the past said he be described as a father of three including his late daughter.

The 10/10 show host made it clear that just because his daughter passed on doesn’t stop him from being her father.

Raburu and Marya Prude Ngami split up soon after the death of their daughter, Adana, in January 2020, with his now ex-wife moving out of their marital home.

In October 2022, Prude said she regretted getting married young, Prude said she would have been so far in life had she chose not gotten fit into societal expectations.

Marya Prude
Marya Prude Marya Prude Pulse Live Kenya

“I woke up this morning with so much to do in my mind and I remembered I got married at 23 yes yes, I don’t know what I was thinking, I would be so far in life right now if I had not been busy serving society and other humans their expectations of me as a married woman cause I would be doing most of what I’m doing right now to catch up,” Prude said.

Prude whose real name is Mary Irungu has kept her love life under wraps after parting ways with Raburu.

Seasoned investigative journalist John-Allan Namu unveils new TV show [Video]

Your fingerprints in my life will never fade – Sonko serenades wife with love

Willis Raburu & ex-wife remember late daughter in emotional posts

Kennedy Murithi's farewell message as he exits NTV

Diamond, Zuchu bashed after terrible live performance in new year's eve show [Video]

Ciku Muiruri's message to politicians mourning Kasavuli sparks mixed reactions

Takeoff & 11 other rap talents who were killed in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Stevo Simple Boy was forced to share bed with 2 women in Mombasa [Video]

Steve Ogolla gifts wife Cebbie Koks sleek ride after glamorous wedding [Video]

