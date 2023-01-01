Willis Raburu & ex-wife remember late daughter in emotional posts

In his post-Raburu, Raburu said he still feels the pain of losing his daughter and promised to celebrate her always.

“Happy heavenly birthday Adana…Forever in my heart. Today has been tough, the pain never really goes away, it shows up without invitation. I miss you. 💔 Mommy and Daddy love you and will never forget or cease to celebrate you!” Raburu wrote.

Prude on the other hand shared a picture of her expectant with her late baby wishing her a happy birthday.

Raburu and Prude lost their daughter in 2020 lost their daughter baby Adana after developing complications that led to a stillbirth.

Since 2021, the two always celebrate their daughter with Raburu having in the past said he be described as a father of three including his late daughter.

The 10/10 show host made it clear that just because his daughter passed on doesn’t stop him from being her father.

Raburu and Marya Prude Ngami split up soon after the death of their daughter, Adana, in January 2020, with his now ex-wife moving out of their marital home.

Marya Prude shares her regrets

In October 2022, Prude said she regretted getting married young, Prude said she would have been so far in life had she chose not gotten fit into societal expectations.

Marya Prude Pulse Live Kenya

“I woke up this morning with so much to do in my mind and I remembered I got married at 23 yes yes, I don’t know what I was thinking, I would be so far in life right now if I had not been busy serving society and other humans their expectations of me as a married woman cause I would be doing most of what I’m doing right now to catch up,” Prude said.