Kalonzo hosts Uhuru at his Mwingi home

Charles Ouma

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who has maintained a low profile was hosted by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Mwingi

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mwingi on Sunday, November 19, 2023
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mwingi on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Azimio la Umoja coalition party principal, Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday, November 19 2023 hosted former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The retired president flew to Mwingi where he was hosted by the Wiper partly leader at the latter’s Mwingi home in Kitui.

The two leaders held a brief meeting before proceeding to the fundraiser and attending a Sunday service at the Mwingi Full Gospel Church with details of their discussion remaining scanty.

The retired president acknowledged greetings from members of the public and engaged local politicians who accompanied Kalonzo to the fundraiser.

Uhuru retreated to a quiet life in retirement after peacefully handing over power to President William Ruto.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mwingi on Sunday, November 19, 2023
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mwingi on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Prior to today, his last public engagement was ON July 28 when he joined Azimio la Umoja leaders at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Command Centre to mourn Kenyans who lost their lives during anti-government protests called for by the opposition.

He has only made a handful of public appearances locally with most of his time occupied with his peace-building initiatives regionally.

READ: Kalonzo admits "it is not easy to support Raila again in 2027"

Today’s meeting comes at a time when political realignments in readiness for 2027 elections are taking shape.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mwingi on Sunday, November 19, 2023
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mwingi on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Among those who have expressed interest in unseating President William Ruto is the Wiper party leader.

Kalonzo breaks silence on supporting Raila again in 2027

Speaking in Machakos county last weekend, the former Vice President noted that he will not support any other candidate in the race, stating that he will be the man to watch and will be counting on the support of others to send the current regime home.

“It is not easy to support Raila again in 2027.” Kalonzo said in Machakos County on Saturday, November 12, 2023 during a fund drive at Kyua Catholic Church.

He reiterated Odinga’s recent comments that he is a strong candidate just like the other principals, noting that the opposition is as united as ever and will continue defending the interests of the public.

“Our brother spoke his mind and we are still walking together, no turning back,” Kalonzo said, referring to the former Prime Minister’s hint that he could support him in the 2027 contest.

The ruling Kenya Kwanza outfit maintains that the 2027 contest will be a walkover even as murmurs surface over unmet promises made during campaigns.

Key among them is reducing the cost of living that continues to skyrocket with Kenyans digging deeper into their pockets as a result of new taxes and levies introduced by the regime.

