Mother of woman who confessed to child murders share painful memories

Lynet Okumu

In a shocking confession, Brenda Cheptoo, a woman from Kericho, admitted to killing & burying her six- and eight-year-old children, viewing them as obstacles to a future with her boyfriend.

Brenda Cheptoo, a woman from Kericho, has been apprehended after a week-long manhunt following the discovery of her children's bodies buried in a shallow grave.
Brenda Cheptoo, a woman from Kericho, has been apprehended after a week-long manhunt following the discovery of her children's bodies buried in a shallow grave.
  • Brenda Cheptoo confessed to killing and burying her six- and eight-year-old children in order to be with her boyfriend
  • The bodies were discovered by the children's uncle while he was constructing a fence on his farm
  • Cheptoo's mother returned home to find out about the tragedy and expressed deep pain and disbelief

Brenda Cheptoo, a woman from Kericho, has been apprehended after a week-long manhunt following the discovery of her children's bodies buried in a shallow grave.

The arrest took place in Litein, where she was found alongside her boyfriend, who is also a suspect in the murder.

Investigators revealed that Cheptoo confessed to murdering her six and eight year old sons, to pave the way for her marriage, citing the children as obstacles.

The bodies were discovered by the children's uncle while he was constructing a fence on his farm.

The horrifying revelation set off a search for Cheptoo, who had been on the run.

Brenda Cheptoo, a woman from Kericho, has been apprehended after a week-long manhunt following the discovery of her children's bodies buried in a shallow grave.
Pulse Live Kenya
Cheptoo's mother who was away for some work, returned home hoping to see her grandchildren.

She recounted the devastating sequence of events on the day the bodies were found. Two days after the children went missing, she received a distressing call and rushed to the scene.

Initially unaware of the full extent of the tragedy, she witnessed the retrieval of one body from a shallow grave and later realised it was her grandson's. The subsequent discovery of another body deepened her grief.

"I stayed with my daughter until she had two children. I cannot understand what prompted her to end their lives on Friday. I received tragic news and rushed home, only to find the boy's body being scavenged by dogs—I did not recognise him. When the police arrived and uncovered the deceased, we learned that there were two bodies. She had killed both of her children. I am in deep pain and don't know what to do or say to others," she explained.

The local community in Kericho has been left in shock and mourning. Many are struggling to comprehend how a mother could commit such a heinous act against her own children.

Her confession led to widespread condemnation. Before her arrest, Cheptoo worked as a bartender, a fact that adds another layer of complexity to her motivations and the tragic outcome.

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover more details and establish a complete understanding of the circumstances leading to the murders.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

