Mother of woman who confessed to child murders share painful memories

Brenda Cheptoo, a woman from Kericho, has been apprehended after a week-long manhunt following the discovery of her children's bodies buried in a shallow grave.

The arrest took place in Litein, where she was found alongside her boyfriend, who is also a suspect in the murder.

Brenda Cheptoo confesses to killing her children

Investigators revealed that Cheptoo confessed to murdering her six and eight year old sons, to pave the way for her marriage, citing the children as obstacles.

The bodies were discovered by the children's uncle while he was constructing a fence on his farm.

The horrifying revelation set off a search for Cheptoo, who had been on the run.

Heartbroken mother's account

Cheptoo's mother who was away for some work, returned home hoping to see her grandchildren.

She recounted the devastating sequence of events on the day the bodies were found. Two days after the children went missing, she received a distressing call and rushed to the scene.

Initially unaware of the full extent of the tragedy, she witnessed the retrieval of one body from a shallow grave and later realised it was her grandson's. The subsequent discovery of another body deepened her grief.

"I stayed with my daughter until she had two children. I cannot understand what prompted her to end their lives on Friday. I received tragic news and rushed home, only to find the boy's body being scavenged by dogs—I did not recognise him. When the police arrived and uncovered the deceased, we learned that there were two bodies. She had killed both of her children. I am in deep pain and don't know what to do or say to others," she explained.

Community condemns Brenda Cheptoo's actions

The local community in Kericho has been left in shock and mourning. Many are struggling to comprehend how a mother could commit such a heinous act against her own children.

Her confession led to widespread condemnation. Before her arrest, Cheptoo worked as a bartender, a fact that adds another layer of complexity to her motivations and the tragic outcome.