Women in the Shadows of Power: Badili Africa premiers ground-breaking documentary

The documentary brings the much that goes unspoken in political spaces for women to life and features women who have lived through some of these experiences.

The documentary which hopes to raise awareness on the plight of women political mobilizers while advocating for a stronger, more inclusive and secure civic space as an enabler for grassroots women and political aspirants to engage meaningfully in governance was screened at Westgate Cinema, Nairobi to a great reception.

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Mabona, Kerugoya Woman Representative Njeri Maina and South B Ward Member County Assembly Waithera Chege were part of the audience at Westgate Cinema where the documentary was screened.

Hon. Millie Mabona, MP Suba North and Njeri Maina, the Women Representative Kerugoya at the premier of Badili Africa’s documentary film, The King Makers: Unseen Faces, Unheard Voices Pulse Live Kenya

Civil society, political actors and the diplomatic community were also well represented with Amb. Dr. Josephine Ojiambo, of the University of Nairobi and Amb. Caroline Vicini of Sweden among those present.

“There is a lot of that goes unspoken in political spaces for women, especially for women candidates and grassroots mobilizers, many who go through harrowing experiences including violence, intimidation and even divorce. This documentary attempts to break the silence and commendably gives a voice to many specific issues affecting women political mobilizers since their role is not institutionalised in our political eco-system”, Hon. Millie Odhiambo stated in acknowledgement of the realities that women go through in political spaces as brought to light in the documentary.

Boniface Mwangi, Photo journalist, Artist and Civic Activist at the premier of Badili Africa’s documentary film, The King Makers: Unseen Faces, Unheard Voices Pulse Live Kenya

Women mobilizers in the shadows of power with & focus on political candidates

Bina Maseno, Founder and Executive Director of Badili Africa noted that while women political mobilizers are the real king-makers working behind the scenes in a challenging environment including being subjected to violence and harassment, the focus is often on the pollical candidates, leaving women mobilizers in the shadows of power with their voices so loud yet unheard.

“Politically active women in Kenya, especially grassroots organizers, often face violence and harassment. These attacks, both in person and online, present significant barriers to their full participation in politics. While existing research has examined violence against political candidates, it largely ignores the essential role of women political mobilizers who are the real behind-the-scenes king makers during election campaigns”, said Maseno.

Bina Maseno, Founder and Executive Director Badili Africa at the premier of Badili Africa’s documentary film, The King Makers: Unseen Faces, Unheard Voices Pulse Live Kenya

Maseno reiterated that despite their critical roles in mobilizing support for candidates, women mobilizers are rarely seen as essential stakeholders in decision-making processes and do not receive the same focus typically devoted to political aspirants and election observers during elections despite their crucial role in the whole process.

Milkah Abrahams, Project Coordinator Minto Foundation and Bina Maseno, Exec. Dir. Badili Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Badili Africa notes that grassroots women leaders in organizations such as chamas and nyumba kumi networks hold the potential to shape Kenya’s political future, but their influence is often unrecognised, unsupported, and untapped.

Gaps in existing protection mechanisms & various forms of violence

Through their narratives, the film brings to the fore the crucial yet under-appreciated role these women play in shaping electoral outcomes and advancing Kenya’s democracy.

Experts behind the film did a thorough job identifying and documenting the various forms violence takes against women political mobilizers in elections.

The King Makers: Unseen Faces, Unheard Voices also exposes gaps in existing protection mechanisms that is one of the missing links in the quest for a stronger, more inclusive and secure civic space that enables grassroots women and political aspirants to engage meaningfully in governance.

Hon. Millie Mabona, Member of Parliament Suba North and Hon. Jeremiah Kioni, Jubilee Party Secretary General at the premier of Badili Africa’s documentary film, The King Makers: Unseen Faces, Unheard Voices Pulse Live Kenya

The film also proposes actionable solutions to prevent violence against politically active women ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly in marginalized communities and informal settlements.

Call to action & voices of those who have lives through the experiences

The documentary which is intended to serve as a tool for civic and political education will be screened at various women leadership meetings across the country, providing a platform for dialogue and action.

In line with Badili Africa mission is to empower women to harness their leadership capabilities and redefine political engagement across Africa, the documentary seeks to inspire more women to engage in political processes and shift from being just brokers of political power, to running for the same offices themselves.

It also emphasizes the need for increased attention and action to protect women who engage in the political process at all levels and collaboration by all stakeholders to institute the change necessary to improve women political participation in the grassroots by recognizing and giving due respect to women political mobilizers in the country as established by a research conducted by Badili Africa in 2022.

“As king makers on the ground, we help to redefine political leadership and public representation in this country. We want change where the politicians and leaders in power today don’t just come to us to benefit from our influence in the grassroots, but also advocate for equal participation and resource for us and all. This is vital if we are to achieve inclusive political participation and strengthen the position of women mobilizers in our democratic processes”, Caroline Awuor, a woman political mobilizer from Embakasi Central in Nairobi, popular as ‘Mama Yao’ and who is featured in the documentary noted.

Bina Maseno, Exec Dir Badili Africa, Caroline Awuor, Embakasi Political mobilizer and Amb Caroline Vicini of Sweden at the premier of Badili Africa’s documentary film, The King Makers: Unseen Faces, Unheard Voices Pulse Live Kenya