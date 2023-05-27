The sports category has moved to a new website.

‘Yesu Wa Tongaren’ lights up social media after joining TikTok, with a warm reception

Charles Ouma

Keeping up with 'Yesu wa Tongaren'

Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’

Bungoma-based preacher Eliud Wekesa, famously known as Yesu wa Tongaren has has joined social media platform, TikTok.

The controversial preacher joined the popular platform after being gifted with a smartphone worth Ksh 40,000 by content creator Kiddo who responded to his complains that journalists have been flooding his home for interviews but leaving him empty-handed.

He was received warmly with more than 2500 followers with the number rising by the minute.

Netizens warmed up to the account with some joking that having “Yesu” in this era of social media is a blessing as the whole world can now see his “miracles”.

Others joked that with his presence online, it is now time for ‘Yesu’ considered hiring authors to document his life and release a holy book.

READ: Hawanipei hata kasoda - Yesu Wa Tongaren demands gifts from journalists

Some urged the social media platform to verify his account as the real ‘Yesu’ before parody accounts surface.

"I cannot wait for the challenges he will be doing, we have really embraced this Jesus and I can't get it." Cyd Wambui noted.

Mwisukue Wa Atwoli opined that he can now join the platform to keep up with the ‘son of God’ writing:

“Atleast I can join TikTok because of him!”

The account has some of his most-recent interOthers jokingly reminded him that July will be a time for him to be crucified, referring to his earlier remarks over Easter when the preacher responded to an alleged plan to crucify him over Easter holidays.

At the time, Wekesa maintained that he will not die for the second time for the sins of mankind.

"Jesus was crucified only once, and since I have come for the second time, it is written that I come to save those who await me, not to die for their sins a second time," Wekesa said at his home in Lukokhwe village.

The self-proclaimed mesiah also contested the timing of Easter festivities and declared that according to him, the festivities should kick off on July 28 and run up to July 30.

Simba Wa Tandale: July.... Anaaga dunia

Sàms Tàkàh: July tuko na yeye.

Others warned him that social media is not for the faint-hearted with some preparing him to meet the likes of Andrew Kibe on social media.

KE Al: Akutane na Andrew Kibe

