Hawanipei hata kasoda - Yesu Wa Tongaren demands gifts from journalists

Speaking to the press after appearing for questioning at the DCI offices on Wednesday, the self-proclaimed savior expressed his belief that journalists earn significant sums of money from the interviews they conduct with him regularly.

Yesu wa Tongaren boldly stated, "Wanahabari, sitahofia kuongea hili" (Journalists, I will not hesitate to speak the truth)," Yesu Wa Tongaren said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He revealed that many people have informed him that journalists have profited considerably from their engagements with him.

However, despite this alleged financial gain, he lamented the lack of reciprocation when it comes to basic gestures such as offering him even a simple soda.

"Wanahabari, sitahofia kuongea hili. Wengi wananiambia mmetajirika sana. Lakini hata wakija huku nyumbani hawanipeeko hata soda," he said.

Addressing the journalists directly, Yesu wa Tongaren emphasized the need for recognition.

He expressed his disappointment at the apparent reluctance of journalists to extend any form of appreciation to him, even in the form of a modest contribution of just one thousand shillings.

"Wacha niseme wasikie. Ata shilingi tu elfu moja mpe yesu ni ngumu sana. lakini naskia tu watu wakisema kwa nini hawakupeeko kitu," he said.

He further revealed that he often hears people questioning why they haven't given him anything.

While acknowledging these sentiments, Yesu wa Tongaren also acknowledged that he does not prioritize material possessions.

However, he explained that he does not focus on these matters because his mission has not come easily.

"Hii mambo iko. Lakini huwa siangalii hayo maana hii kazi haikuja tu kwa njia rahisi," he noted.

He recalled being labeled as crazy and sick by others, admitting that those descriptions might hold some truth.

"Wengine waliniita mimi mwendawazimu, mgonjwa na kweli nakubali," he said.