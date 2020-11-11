Government Spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has sent out a warning to Kenyans, asking them to avoid boarding Public Service Vehicles (PSV) that continue flouting set Covid-19 safety regulations.

In a series of tweets, Oguna called on Kenyans to avoid matatus that don’t observe social distancing, adding that if one contracts the virus they are on their own and the government cannot protect them.

He added that efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease have to come from individuals.

“Usikae kwa matatu kama hakuna physical distancing. If you contract #COVID19, you are on your own. Hatuwezi kukuprotect, the initiative has to come from you. #KomeshaCorona,” said the Government Spokesperson.

Oguna mention that once you contract the disease from the public service vehicles (Matatus) you will be in hospital alone fighting for your life.

He urged Kenyans to avoid over crowded matatus, in order to protect the people they love.

“Ugonjwa wa Corona ni ugonjwa wenye upweke. Ukiambukizwa kwenye matatu isiyo zingatia kanuni za ugonjwa huo, utakua peke yako hospitalini bila dereva na conductor wa matatu. Epukana na matatu iliyojaa. Jikinge wewe na unaowapenda. #KomeshaCorona,” added Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna.