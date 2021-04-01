Soy MP Caleb Kositany has called out Jubilee party Vice-chairman David Murathe, saying that him and politics of betrayal, dishonesty and conmanship are one and the same thing.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, the Soy MP reminded Murathe that he had initially said that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was the one who would be president in 2022, but has now changed tune to the One Kenya Alliance.

“David remember you told us it’s going to be Raila? but anyway you and politics of betrayal, dishonesty & conman ship are one. So, who of the 4 will it be? You promised each one at separate funerals,” said Caleb Kositany.

The Soy MP’s words were in response to David Murathe’s tweet which seemed to support the newly formed coalition with Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula which has been dubbed the One Kenya Alliance.

Murathe in his tweet mentioned that it is the cleanest alliance and has no conmanship.

“I'm glad that Kenyans have now started to realize that One Kenya Alliance is the best for all. The CLEANEST alliance and FRESH, no conman ship,” he said.

Murathe has in the recent past been a strong supporter of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, and was also one of the biggest defenders of Building Bridges Initiative process.