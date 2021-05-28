Watch MP rolling on the ground imitating Embarambamba

Speaking in Western on Thursday, May 27, Khamala was stressing the importance of the Luhya community to unite behind a national leader such as former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi.

He described Mudavadi as a joyful, humble and gentle politician with a good background in economics.

“Let those who don’t want Musalia come out and offer themselves as alternatives. If you oppose Mudavadi yet you aren't a better choice, then whom do you want?” the MP dramatically asked as he fell on the ground and started to roll over.

The small crowd that had gathered laughed and cheered the bishop’s spirited call for unity.

Such theatrics have become synonymous with Embarambamba who has received criticism for his stunts which involved throwing himself on the ground and sometimes in muddy water.

When he is not taking a dip in mud, Embarambamba can be found dangling on a cow’s back or dancing on the roof of a mud house somewhere in Kisii.

The stunts have even caught the attention of Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua, who last month expressed concern over the safety of Kisii gospel artiste.

The Lurambi MP has been a loyal supporter of the former vice president and has been propping him to run for the country’s top seat.

Khamala is a critic of former UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi whom he accused of being disconnected to the people.

He said that the former UN boss had been out of touch with the lives of ordinary Kenyans including not being available to attend burials in the region.

"Kijana wa diaspora hakujangi matanga, Mukhisa hakujangi matanga. Sasa akija huku mumpige fine ya elfu kila mtu kwa sababu hakujangi matanga," the MP said.